Four Prince William area students received NOVEC scholarships this spring, and another three received scholarships from the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.
They were among 13 high school seniors from across the region who were selected from 95 applicants to receive $1,500 scholarships from the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative. Judges evaluated applicants’ academic records, community involvement, work experience, demonstrated leadership, recommendations and essays.
From the 13 students, judges selected Sneha Rajaraman of Freedom High School in Loudoun County as the most outstanding student. She received the $1,500 J. Manley Garber scholarship, named for the late NOVEC board chair, and plans to use the $3,000 in total scholarship winnings toward her education at Cornell University.
The NOVEC scholarship recipients from the Prince William area were:
Johnathan Fleming, Manassas Park High School
Winston Broiles, Battlefield High School
Eleanora Baranowski, Forest Park High School
Andrew Cheripka, Forest Park High School
The other winners from across Northern Virginia were:
Timothy Pham, Freedom High School, Loudoun
Nathanael Bendix, Kettle Run High School, Fauquier County
Wyatt Croson, Fauquier High School, Fauquier
Ellianna LaMont, Homeschool, Fauquier
Hailey Purohit, Centreville High School, Fairfax County
Katharine Brescia, Westfield High School, Fairfax
Tori Morin, Westfield High School, Fairfax
Meghan Hyatt, Mountain View High School, Stafford County
Meanwhile, the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation awarded $63,500 in scholarships to students who receive power from electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. The foundation selected recipients based on their academic achievements, financial needs and personal statements.
Four Northern Virginia students received scholarships from the regional group, including three from the Prince William area:
Evan Lim, Battlefield High School
Lea Winters, Patriot High School
Johnathan Fleming, Manassas Park High School
Vishnupriya Alavala,Freedom High School, Loudoun
