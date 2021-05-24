Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives have awarded scholarships to 12 Northern Virginia high school seniors, including six from the Prince William County area.
NOVEC selected 10 winners of $1,500 scholarships from 104 applicants. Judges evaluated applicants’ academic records, community involvement, work experience, demonstrated leadership, recommendations and essays.
Scholarship recipients from the Prince William area were:
Nathan Lam, Manassas Park High School
Victoria Baker, Seton School, Manassas
Maria Sigmon, Unity Reed High School, Prince William
Kathryn Latham, NOVEC employee dependent, Battlefield High School, Prince William
The other recipients were:
Madeline Miles, Centreville High School, Fairfax County
Marwa Mohammadi, Mountain View High School, Stafford County
Dao Tran, Westfield High School, Fairfax
Matthew McLaughlin, Kettle Run High School, Fauquier County
Lara Forstner, John Champe High School, Loudoun County
Kendra Rentz, John Champe High School, Loudoun
From the 10 students, judges selected Miles as the most outstanding. She also received the $1,500 J. Manley Garber scholarship, named for the late NOVEC board of directors chairman. Miles will use the $3,000 for her education at the University of Virginia.
“The scholarship judges had a difficult time choosing among many impressive applicants,” said Ashley Arnold, NOVEC community liaison and administrator of the scholarship program. “We congratulate the students the judges selected for their excellent school and community-service accomplishments.”
The Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives Education Scholarship Foundation awarded $1,000 scholarships to 61 students who receive power from electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. The foundation selected recipients based on their academic achievements, financial needs and personal statements.
Two local students received VMDAEC scholarships:
Jhuliza Guzman-Rivas, Gar-Field High School, Prince William
Joshua Atkinson, Seton School, Manassas
