Delia Acosta, Edric Lian and Mythili Suhiri, all from McLean, were part of the Nysmith School fourth-grade team that took top honors in the 33rd annual WordMasters Challenge.
WordMasters is a critical-thinking and verbal-reasoning competition of 150,000 students from the U.S. in grades 3 to 8. Participants must first become familiar with a set of new words – considerably beyond grade level – and then use them to complete analogies that express various kinds of logical relationships.
This most recent WordMasters event was the third of three such challenges conducted during the school year; each one was won by Nysmith, resulting in the first-place finish in the overall nationwide standings.
Nysmith’s WordMasters team was coached by language-arts teacher Aisha Enayatulla.
