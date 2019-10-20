Oakcrest School has been chosen to lead the 47th annual March for Life, to take place Jan. 24 in Washington.
“Oakcrest students will carry the March for Life banner in front of the world’s largest annual pro-life event, and will speak from the stage at the pre-march rally,” said Andrea deLee, March for Life’s director of operations.
The march, whose mission is to end abortion by uniting, educating and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square, starts on the National Mall and ends at the Supreme Court building.
Oakcrest has a long tradition of supporting the March for Life, school officials said. Each year, the school closes on the day of the march so that students, faculty, and staff can all attend with their families. The Oakcrest School delegation is led by the student-run Respect Life Club.
“As a school, we have always been committed to building a culture of life, and so we are excited and proud to lead the March for Life this year,” said Oakcrest head of school Mary Ortiz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.