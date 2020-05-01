Oakcrest School has kept teaching through the COVID-19 crisis and its leaders are hoping to hold a ceremony in late June to honor this year’s seniors.
Oakcrest’s last day of in-person classes was March 9. School leaders formed what they anticipated would be a short-term plan to ride out the pandemic, and stopped in-person classes early on a week already being shortened by parent-teacher conferences.
“We’ve basically been distance learning since March 10,” said Miriam Buono, associate head of school for operations. “It’s been a relatively smooth transition for us. We’re very blessed.”
The school for the past several years has used Oakcrest Connect, a Blackbaud software program, to deliver educational content, assignments and grades online. Having that system in place helped Oakcrest switch quickly to a distance-learning format when the pandemic struck, Buono said.
“We had enough momentum for the first three weeks, because we had assignments in the pipe and the girls had a lot of work to do already,” she said. “But we had to switch over when we knew [the crisis] was going to be longer.”
Oakcrest’s dean of faculty and curriculum, Elizabeth Black, assembled a distance-learning program after in-service days during which faculty members planned. That plan still is evolving, to ensure a proper balance for students.
“We don’t want the girls to be spending all day on their [electronic-device] screens, if at all possible,” Buono said. “But we also realize live classroom experience is really important, that they can actually talk to their teachers and each other live.”
Following the teachers’ planning break, Oakcrest switched to a more formal plan resembling a typical school day. Students are given certain times of day for breaks and lunch, and teachers coordinate their live classes so as not to conflict with each other, she said.
Oakcrest has been delivering its classes remotely via Zoom Classrooms. Possibly because of Oakcrest’s established culture for student behavior, the school has not suffered the antics and disruption Fairfax County Public Schools endured during the rollout of its distance-learning program, Buono said.
Oakcrest officials also will be promulgating policies for maintaining online safety and not revealing personal information.
Executing the new regimen has been challenging because many of Oakcrest’s all-female faculty members are mothers who have had to juggle raising their own children at home during the crisis, she said.
“It’s one thing to be a teacher when all of your children are at school,” Buono said. “It’s another when they’re all home. ‘Heroic’ is an understatement.”
The private, all-girls school was founded in Washington, D.C., in 1976 and moved to the former McLean Bible Church site in 2000. Oakcrest in 2017 opened its current facility in the Vienna area just south of Reston and now has 260 students in sixth through 12th grade.
Teachers are supplementing online lessons with virtual office hours and question-and-answer sessions.
The COVID-19 crisis has made decision-making at Oakcrest more complicated, with more steps needed because various parties are working from remote locations, she said.
“What used to be super-easy, where you’d pop your head in and get quick approval from someone, now requires scheduling a Zoom meeting,” she said. “Everything takes that much more work.”
Oakcrest usually honors students at spring awards ceremonies, but those have been postponed because of the public-health crisis.
“This has been a big heartbreak for us, obviously,” Buono said. “We have made a commitment to our community to have a Baccalaureate Mass and our graduation. Those events are the two that we’re trying to hang our hat on and salvage.”
Oakcrest tentatively plans to hold those events June 26 and 27, if feasible.
Oakcrest officials also want to hold the annual senior dinner for students and their parents, during which graduates-to-be return the favor and honor their teachers. That event, which usually takes place at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, now is scheduled for June 24.
Oakcrest got off to a good start with distance learning and will not extend its academic calendar because of the crisis. School officials have adjusted the academic program and are evaluating how to assess students at the school year’s end.
The crisis likely will affect the school’s international enrollment this fall. Most of Oakcrest’s international students have returned to their home countries during the pandemic, but are receiving the school’s educational content online. School officials will encourage potential international students to come to Oakcrest next January.
Despite the crisis, Oakcrest’s enrollment remains strong, Buono said. The school does not offer discounts, but its tuition-assistance program annually provides more than $1 million in aid, averaging about $10,000 per case.
Oakcrest last summer finished construction on its second academic wing. The school’s next big project is its athletic center, which will include a gymnasium, workout space and classrooms.
The facility has all the necessary approvals, but still needs about $3 million more in funding before officials can break ground. Because about 85 percent of the school’s students participate in athletics, Oakcrest will rent gym space for upcoming winter sports. The school also will install a scoreboard at its lacrosse-and-soccer field and conduct some field improvements.
