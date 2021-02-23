[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Oakcrest School’s Science Olympiad team has advanced to the Virginia State Science Olympiad Tournament, after competing in the regional tournament on Feb. 6.
Thirty Oakcrest students participated in regionals, teaming up for 25 different science and engineering events against other schools in Virginia.
The state tournament is slated for March 20. It will be Oakcrest’s sixth year competing in the Science Olympiad; in 2019, Oakcrest fielded the first all-girls team to advance to state competition.
In 2021, “this is the first year the Middle School has received an invitation for the state competition, and it is a mostly sixth-grade team, so we are very excited for them,” said Oakcrest science teacher and Science Olympiad coach Kat Hussmann.
