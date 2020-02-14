Oakcrest students head to Va. Science Olympiad

By finishing fifth in regional Virginia Science Olympiad competition, a team from Oakcrest School will take part in the statewide competition, to be held March 28 at the University of Virginia.
The Oakcrest School high-school squad took first place in regional competition in the anatomy/physiology category during the regional competition, held Feb. 8 at the University of Mary Washington, and individual students garnered a number of high finishes.
“It was a wonderful team effort across the board,” said Kat Hussmann, a science teacher at the school and coach of the Science Olympiad
