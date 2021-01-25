[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Two students from Oakcrest School are holding a donation drive this month to benefit Hondurans who have suffered from the hurricanes that hit the country in November.
Sophomores Mariana Arguello and Mariana Bendeck are spearheading the effort, encouraging the Oakcrest community to donate clothing, nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies and more through Jan. 28.
The charitable effort has a personal aspect for each student. Both have family in Honduras, and they have been watching with growing concern as the country has suffered in the aftermath of Hurricanes Eta and Iota, the two massive hurricanes that struck Honduras within the space of two weeks.
Mariana Bendeck notes that Hondurans have also been struggling as a result of the pandemic and the economic effects of lockdown.
“The effects of those two hurricanes were devastating: Many people’s homes were flooded up to the roofs, people lost all of their possessions, lost loved ones, and are currently taking shelter under bridges and on the streets,” she said. “These people are wholly dependent on the donations of other countries. This is why Mariana and I are trying to help out in any way we possibly can. Especially since the holidays just happened, we just received gifts and spent time with our families, but these people are worried about their livelihoods . . . I want to alleviate [that] as much as possible with our donations.”
The students hope to fill a 40-foot container with donations, which will be shipped to Honduras in February. The Aldebaran School will work along with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Pedro Sula to distribute the donations.
