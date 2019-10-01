Oakcrest students named National Merit Commended Students

Four Oakcrest School students – Elizabeth Crishock, Angela Diaz-Bonilla, Madelyn Mislock and Julia Fischer – have been named National Merit Commended Scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
They are among 34,000 students nationwide to have achieved the honor, out of 1.5 million juniors who entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“This honor reflects well on their strong work ethic, good study habits and desire to use the gifts they have been given to serve others,” said Head of School Mary Ortiz.
