Local Boy Scout Eli Edwards of Oakton earned the prestigious William T. Hornaday Badge for his 18-month conservation project to remove the invasive plant pachysandra from Fairfax County Park Authority land along the Gerry Connolly Cross County Trail in Oakton.
Over the course of 18 months, Edwards mobilized 164 volunteers to spend more than 400 hours removing 124 large bags of pachysandra that was carpeting parkland and preventing native plants from surviving and thriving.
He and his volunteers planted 170 native plants to restore the parkland and provide food for local wildlife.
Edwards partnered with Fairfax County Park Authority Invasive Management Area program on the initiative.
The badge is named in honor of William Temple Hornaday (1854-1937), a noted zoologist, conservationist and author who served as first director of the New York Zoological Park (Bronx Zoo).
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
