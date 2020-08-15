Three Oakton High School students were the only youth from Virginia invited to participate at the 2020 Global Health Leaders Conference, sponsored by Johns Hopkins University and held “virtually” due to the public-health pandemic.
Lucy Kim, Kevina Wang and Sara Razavi presented on a variety of topics.
The Global Health Leaders Conference is a student- and faculty-led conference that features some of the world’s leading researchers, physicians, policy developers and professors. High-school students are selected to participate via a competitive process.
