The Old Firehouse Center, a satellite of the McLean Community Center, is offering a new program to provide support to families doing distance-learning due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The Learning Connection” is a supervised e-learning program held at the center and supervised by staff, designed for students in fifth through 10th grades. The program will provide a supervised environment for students to complete their individual, school-led “virtual” instruction. In addition, staff will provide limited socially-distant recreation opportunities for students during their breaks.
The program meets Tuesdays through Fridays, and parents can drop off students as early as 7 a.m. and pick them up as late as 5 p.m. Three of the four sessions remain open for registration. Session 2 will be held Oct. 6 through Oct. 30; Session 3 will be held Nov. 4 through Nov. 24; and Session 4, which will be held for only three weeks, will meet Dec. 1 through Dec. 18. The cost for four-week sessions is $400; the cost for the three-week session is $300.
Program participants must reside in Dranesville Small District 1A to take part.
Students must bring their own laptops (with chargers), and headsets or headphones as well as their own lunch, snacks and drinks. Wifi service will be provided.
For more detailed information or to register, call (703) 448-8336 or visit https://bit.ly/33TSii4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.