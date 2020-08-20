Unless something changes in coming weeks, the school system now led by former Arlington Superintendent Patrick Murphy will reopen Sept. 8 with a five-day-a-week classroom schedule.
Berkeley County (W.Va.) Public Schools is planning two options for students – “Brick” (full-time in-classroom learning) or “Click” (full-time virtual).
The school system initially planned to reopen its schools on Aug. 18, but the governor of West Virginia ordered that classes begin no earlier than Sept. 8, so that is now the start of the school year.
Under plans announced by Berkeley County, the school day will be shortened by about one hour in order to accommodate additional cleaning, but the school system plans to get in the required 180 days of classroom instruction before the end of school next year.
(All West Virginia schools were closed March 13 by order of the governor; students received online instruction for the remainder of the school year.)
The school district plans to make face coverings mandatory for students in middle and high school, optional for those in elementary school. Like just about everything in school-reopening plans across the nation, the situation remains a fluid one.
Berkeley County is located in the Panhandle of West Virginia, about 90 miles from Arlington. Murphy, who had helmed the Arlington school system for 10 years, departed last August to take the post there.
• • •
(1) comment
Reason? No Brainer: No Hipsters partying in a vibrant infilled golden ghetto w/o masks to spread CV around WV
