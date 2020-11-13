Online exhibition showcases letters to longtime Washington-Lee teacher

The Arlington Historical Society currently is hosting an online exhibition of letters from former students to Sally Loving, one of the original teachers at Washington-Lee High School.
The letters span the period from 1938 to the 1970s, from students who had enjoyed her creativity in teaching the required U.S. government course. (Loving also taught home economics.)
“Many letters were from students who, after graduation, immediately went into the military to serve in World War II,” the exhibition notes. “Others served their country before or after World War II. These young men wrote to her from basic training, from hospital beds and in moments of homesickness. Some sent doodles and drawings and all thanked her for her letters to them as a lifeline to home. They were grateful for her updates on their classmates, school activities and Arlington hometown news – reminders of better times.”
Loving came to Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) in the 1920s. Among her many honors came in 1951, when she was named Arlington County Woman of the Year.
For her 80th birthday, members of the Washington-Lee Class of 1942 established a scholarship fund in her honor. She died two years later, in August 1980.
The letters were part of a cache of materials donated to the historical society by Loving’s niece in 2008. The materials are available online at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
