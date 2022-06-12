Ashleigh Clyde, a senior at Osbourn Park High School, won first place at the Virginia High School League State Forensics Championship in Original Oratory earlier this spring.
Forensics, a program under the VHSL academics section, is a performance competition in which students engage in debate or formal argumentation. The Original Oratory category is persuasive speech that is well-researched, has limited quotations and is memorized with an average length of 10 minutes.
Clyde has competed in forensics since she was a high school freshman and has advanced to the state competition every year. She also served as president and captain of the Osbourn Park High Speech and Debate Team for two years. In addition, Ashleigh is a member of the National Honor Society, and supports her passion for public speaking through other journalism and broadcasting activities.
She is also a Youth Salute participant, was part of the George Mason University Courageous Conversations and participates in BridgeUSA, a student-led organization aimed at promoting dialogue and solution-oriented politics over polarization and division.
“[Osbourn Park] has phenomenal academic resources, especially as it pertains to Advanced Placement classes,” Clyde said. “With AP Seminar and AP Research, I have learned how to research effectively and how to create strong argumentative and persuasive writing pieces. Being in an academically rigorous environment gives me a competitive edge at tournaments.”
VHSL Forensics stimulates student interest in speech and debate and is designed to further their cultural and educational development.
