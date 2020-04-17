The non-profit Arlington Outdoor Education Association, like organizations everywhere, is working to adjust to the public-health situation.
The organization operates the Arlington Outdoor Lab, a 200-plus-acre facility in Fauquier County that provides educational opportunities to Arlington students.
“Our May open house has obviously been canceled, but we still hope to have summer camp and get back to ‘normal’ in the fall,” the organization said in a missive to supporters. The organization “will ensure the Lab is ready for students on the first day of school.”
Animals normally housed at the facility are being cared for by supporters. “Of course, no one could take Munch – our snapping turtle – home, but he only needs to be fed once a week or so, and that has been arranged,” the organization said.
Donations from board members and the Rock Spring Garden Club have supported a planting effort that took place using social-distancing recommendations. Virginia bluebells, bee balm, winterberry and azalea were among the plantings.
The Arlington Outdoor Lab, which dates to 1967, was the brainchild of Dr. Phoebe Knipling Hall, then the science supervisor for the school system, to provide an educational outlet for Arlington students at a time when, even then, the county was becoming more urban in nature.
“Generations of Arlingtonians have contributed to making the Arlington Outdoor Lab a very special place, and all of us have a duty to continue this tradition so that future generations of Arlington students continue to enjoy this unique, wonderful resource,” said Michael Nardolilli, then head the Arlington Outdoor Education Association, at the kickoff to the association’s 50th-anniversary celebration in 2016.
For information and updates, see the Website at www.outdoorlab.org.
