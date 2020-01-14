Arlington Public Schools will hold its annual Kindergarten Information Night on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Washington-Liberty High School.
Parents and families of rising kindergarten students can learn about the registration process, school options, resources and more. Principals and program administrators will be on hand to talk with parents.
The meeting will be conducted in English with simultaneous Spanish-language translation.
The snow date is Feb. 3.
