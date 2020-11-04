Park Authority effort helps local Girl Scouts enjoy natural surroundings

Hunters Valley Association (HVA), a neighborhood group led by President Sheila Dunheimer, recently worked with the Fairfax County Park Authority to set up a nature walk for a local Girl Scout troop. The goal was to bring a sense of normality to the girls during the pandemic, group members said.
The organization contacted the Park Authority to arrange a nature walk at the Gabrielson Gardens Park, which backs onto HVA’s neighborhood boundaries. The Park Authority arranged a customized guided tour under their new initiative for “In-person Programs by Request.”
Park Authority staffer Tami Sheiffer on Oct. 24 guided Oakton Elementary School fourth-grade members of Girl Scout Juniors Troop 50003 through a trail walk of Gabrielson Gardens Park. The troop learned to identify native and invasive plants and local animal habitats using “A Field Guide to Fairfax County’s Plants and Wildlife,” which Fairfax County Public Schools disseminated at the beginning of the school year.
The girls also used “My Field Journal,” also provided by the school system, to record what they witnessed while on the nature walk.
The Girl Scout Junior attendees included Adalyn Sitta, Emma Beemer-Ross, Ellie Oritz, Isabelle Lin, Sophia Gambhir, Alexis Kinney, Sarah Kreider, Sara Zadeh and Julia Tysse. They were led by troop parent volunteers Rachel Sitta, Jill Tysse and Margery Kreider.
Troop leaders said it was great to see the community, Park Authority and school system come together to “bring some sense of normalcy to the kids while being outside and earning a nature badge.”
For more information about the Park Authority’s “In-Person Programs by Request” initiative, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/programs-by-request. Fairfax County also has a dedicated Scout site with an online request form for badge programs, which can be found at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/scouts.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
