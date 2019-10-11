ADVANCE, a partnership between George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College that is redefining the transfer experience from two-year to four-year institutions, has been selected to receive the 2019 John N. Gardner Institutional Excellence for Students in Transition Award.
The award is presented by the National Resource Center for the First Year Experience and Students in Transition.
Launched in the fall of 2018, ADVANCE “has not only seen tremendous success, but has radically transformed the internal practices at Mason and the way they collaborate with colleagues at NOVA,” university officials said.
“Mason and NOVA are honored to be receiving this award,” said Ashlie Prioleau, executive director of the initiative. “Our institutions have a long and impressive history of collaboration.
“In many ways, ADVANCE is a culmination of our efforts to support transfer students and ease some of the transitional barriers they experience,” Prioleau said. “Together, we are building what we believe is a national model for dramatically expanding educational access and helping students succeed throughout their academic journey and beyond.”
