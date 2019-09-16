The Potomac School recently welcomed Juna Kim McDaid as director of K-12 academics and Ryan Woods as head of the Intermediate School.
McDaid will provide leadership for the academic program and support the faculty hiring, mentoring, and professional growth processes.
“In education, every day brings new challenges and opportunities,” she said. “What works for one teacher or student may not work for another. I enjoy helping teachers think through situations and develop strategies for success. Above all, it’s important to me to honor each student and teacher as an individual.”
McDaid, who served as middle-school head at Alexandria Country Day School for six years, said his educational philosophy aligns with that of Potomac School.
“I’m always asking how we can shape the students’ experience so that they grow as much as possible. I think one of the answers to that is balance, which is crucial,” he said. “We need to teach students to value different areas, from various academic disciplines to athletics and the arts. I love that Potomac’s program encourages kids to be well-rounded people.”
