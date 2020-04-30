Potomac School is finishing its 2019-20 school year with distance learning, “virtual” athletics and co-curricular activities, a delayed graduation ceremony and altered school events.
School leaders in February saw the mounting threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and formed an internal Coronavirus Response Team to monitor public-health information, communicate with the school community, promote health and safety on campus, and ensure continuation of the school’s educational offerings and essential operations in case of an extended shutdown.
Officials planned to close the campus for an additional two weeks after spring break, from March 16 to 27, and begin offering distance learning April 1. The school therefore was in a solid position to keep delivering content when Gov. Northam on March 23 ordered Virginia school campuses closed for the rest of the academic year, officials said.
The McLean private school, which serves 1,050 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, shared its distance-learning plans with students and parents before implementation, and now is delivering educational content remotely to all grades.
“We approached distance learning and remote operations very intentionally, with three objectives in mind: to deliver a high-quality educational experience for each child, to maintain strong relationships with our students, and to sustain our sense of community at Potomac,” said Head of School John Kowalik.
In keeping with the practices of other schools in the region, Potomac School’s remote learning each day combines “synchronous” lessons delivered live by teachers to their classes and “asynchronous” learning, which includes pre-recorded educational segments that students can review on their own timetables.
Teachers deliver educational content using Google Classroom, Bloomz, and Zoom, and are experimenting with other technologies such as Padlet, WeVideo, Flipgrid, Acapella and others, school officials said. The distance-learning plans are flexible and continue to be updated, officials said.
“An old Potomac adage – “A&I,” adjust and improvise – has new life now, as we learn from our experiences and from the feedback we are receiving from our students, parents and teachers,” Kowalik said.
Potomac School students still are participating in athletic programs and many co-curricular activities, albeit on a virtual basis.
School officials still have not finalized plans for the annual graduation ceremony, normally held outdoors on campus, but say they are committed to celebrating properly the Class of 2020 and its achievements.
“We recognize that it is particularly disappointing for our seniors not to be on campus at this time, enjoying their final semester at Potomac with their friends and faculty,” Kowalik said. “We are developing ways to celebrate the accomplishments of our Class of 2020 and help make their senior spring as meaningful and memorable as possible under the current circumstances.”
Other Potomac School events may be canceled, postponed and celebrated live at a later date, or re-imagined and celebrated virtually, officials said.
Potomac School now is moving up some routine maintenance usually done over the summer, provided appropriate social distancing can be ensured.
School officials say they are aware of the financial strains the public-health crisis and its attendant economic woes are having on families within its community, and acknowledge this could affect future enrollment. However, the school’s projected fall enrollment is slightly higher than the current academic year’s, officials said.
Sameer Bhargava, who chairs the school’s board of trustees, praised the flexibility and agility shown by the school community during the crisis.
“The administration, faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to deliver a quality educational experience for our students and perform other essential school operations remotely,” Bhargava said. “Our students and parents are also vital partners in this effort. They have been tremendously patient, engaged and supportive.”
