Potomac School officials tentatively are preparing to provide both in-person and some online instruction to students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Research and experience tell us that being physically present in school offers students significant academic and social-emotional advantages,” Potomac School officials wrote in a July 13 update. “At Potomac, we believe that in-person teaching and learning is optimal and that the supportive relationships and strong sense of community we share at school are of tremendous value to our students’ well-being. As we plan for the reopening of our campus, we are keeping these benefits in mind while prioritizing the health and safety of our community.”
After consulting government guidelines and information from public-health experts, Potomac will institute protocols to promote safety and mitigate risk, school leaders wrote.
Measures will include daily wellness screenings, cohorting (keeping students in certain groups), social distancing and the use of face coverings.
In addition to in-person instruction, Potomac School this fall plans to offer some “synchronous” distance-learning components (i.e., teachers giving online lessons live at certain times). School leaders also are developing contingency plans in case Northern Virginia reverts to Phase I or Phase II under Gov. Northam’s reopening plan.
“Potomac will remain agile and responsive to changing circumstances,” school officials wrote. “Our decisions will continue to be guided by a dual commitment to provide a quality educational experience for each student and to prioritize the health and safety of the school community.”
