Potomac School inaugurates new multipurpose facility

Officials at The Potomac School held an opening ceremony Nov. 26 for the institution’s new Spangler Center for Athletics and Community. The 76,500-square-foot facility will provide expanded, modern facilities to support the school’s athletics program, plus flexible spaces that can be configured for a variety of academic, athletic and social events.
The center’s gymnasium will provide an indoor space large enough for the entire Potomac School community to gather for kindergarten-through-12th-grade assemblies and other programs.
School officials held the ceremony in the gymnasium – which attended by nearly 1,500 students, faculty, staff, parents and friends of the school – in conjunction with the school’s traditional Thanksgiving Assembly.
The celebration included a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, musical performances and reflections on gratitude by students from each of Potomac Schools’s four academic divisions.
Cutting the ribbon were Head of School John Kowalik; board of trustees chairman Sameer Bhargava; trustee Dr. Abigail Spangler, whose family provided leadership and philanthropic support for the project; and Student Government Association president Ethan Lee and senior-class president Kat Plaza, both Class of 2020 members.
The Spangler Center’s amenities include a gymnasium with two full-sized competition courts for basketball and volleyball; seven competition squash courts with spectator seating; an indoor walking/jogging track; student lounge; and a fitness center with a strength-and-conditioning room and multipurpose studio, all outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and technology.
The project’s architect was CannonDesign. Coakley & Williams Construction served as general contractor.
Nestled in a hillside, the center has a cantilevered area with a wall of windows that arches out toward the campus woods and provides stunning views of nature.
The facility also has 61 “architectural trees” that define the building’s exterior and the gymnasium’s interior. Each “tree” is a custom glulam (glued-laminated timbers) column that was created out of individual pieces of wood adhered together in Minnesota, then shipped to Washington state and turned on a large lathe to achieve its tapered shape.
“This building is a wonderful enhancement to our campus landscape,” said Dyana Conroy, the school’s chief operating officer. “It’s both uniquely beautiful and uniquely Potomac.”
“The Spangler Center is an achievement on many levels,” said Head of School Kowalik. “It was completed on schedule and under budget, and its construction was funded fully by philanthropic support. We are deeply grateful to all those whose vision, effort and generosity made this project a reality.”
Kowalik added, “The Spangler Center will do so much for The Potomac School community. It will further enhance our interscholastic athletics program, offer activities that promote health and wellness, fuel school spirit, and foster the strong sense of community for which Potomac is known. This facility will be a tremendous asset for our students today and for generations of Potomac students to come.”
The Potomac School is a coeducational independent school in McLean that enrolls 1,050 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
