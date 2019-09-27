Seven students from the Potomac School have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $31 million, to be awarded in next spring.
Approximately 16,000 high school seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2020, out of 1.5 million juniors entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Semifinalists are Dan Alexander, Courtney Brandt, Christopher Gaston, Jodie Kuo, Addison Marin, Katherine Plaza and Caroline Semel.
In addition, 25 Potomac students were named National Merit Commended Scholars: Julian Agolini, William Bailey, Anais Becker, Elizabeth Buchwald, Bliss Davis, Malachy Dwyer, Morgan Exley, Nikhil Gautam, Katherine Gould, Akshay Gupta, Jun-Young Hong, Narayan Kini, Taya Lasota, Anna Lerner, Sophia Leyva, Jackson Merrick, Kelsey Norton, Evrim Ozcan, Katherine Pommerening, Sarah Raman, Rebecca Shiff, Sofia Stitt, Edward Woo, Isabel Zhang and Louis Zhang.
Sophia Leyva and Addison Marin were recognized as National Hispanic Scholars.
“I am proud to see so many of our students achieving this national recognition,” said Doug McLane, head of Potomac’s Upper School. “Their accomplishment reflects well on our school and on each one of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.