Potomac School seniors named National Merit finalists

Potomac School students (from left) Christopher Gaston, Addison Marin, Courtney Brandt, Katherine Plaza, Jodie Kuo, Caroline Semel and Dan Alexander have been named National Merit finalists for 2020.

All seven of the Potomac School seniors who qualified as semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program in the fall have been named as finalists.

Dan Alexander, Courtney Brandt, Christopher Gaston, Jodie Kuo, Addison Marin, Katherine Plaza and Caroline Semel will now compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.

“I am incredibly proud of these students and impressed by their dedication and academic excellence,” said Doug McLane, head of Potomac School’s Upper School. “I’m also happy to know that the Potomac School encourages and empowers students to achieve at this level.”

