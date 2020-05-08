Kay Rollins, a junior at the Potomac School and member of its speech and debate team, won two individual national championships at the 2020 Tournament of Champions competition, hosted “virtually” by the University of Kentucky in April.
Rollins ranked first in the nation both in extemporaneous speaking and original oratory, becoming the only person to ever have won national championships two years in a row in the same event, having also won the extemporaneous-speaking category in 2019.
“I was very proud of last year’s championship-round speech, and I wanted to do that well again,” Rollins said of her repeat victory. “Meanwhile, my oratory is very special to me.”
“Kay is one of those special students who are both talented and driven to succeed,” said Harry Strong, who coached the Potomac School team. “No one is going to out-work her; she is always very well-prepared.”
Potomac School had eight students participating in the 1,100-student field. Kaitlyn Maher ranked third in the nation in congressional debate, Alex Joel was a semifinalist in the same category, and Samira Abbasi and Christian Herald reached the semifinals in public-forum debate.
“All the participants in this tournament had to pivot rapidly, adjusting to speaking in front of a camera rather than an audience,” Strong said. “Making that kind of adjustment while competing at the national-championship level requires tremendous flexibility and focus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.