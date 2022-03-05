Samantha Boadu, a senior at Potomac High School, was one of only 20 in the nation to receive the elite scholarship:
Samantha Boadu, a senior at Potomac High School in Prince William County, was one of only 20 Navy and Marine Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets in the nation selected during a highly competitive board process for the 2022 Commander, Naval Air Force Private Pilot Scholarship Program (CNAF Flight Academy).
The CNAF Flight Academy is an eight-week, fully funded program conducted at partnering universities nationwide. Upon successful completion, students are awarded a private pilot’s certification.
“I would like to be a pilot in the military and after that go on to be a commercial pilot and after that work in a business like aviation management,” Boadu said.
Boadu said the Potomac High JROTC program helped set her up for a successful career in the field of aviation. “I have a lot of teachers and coaches who helped me build up confidence.”
The CNAF Flight Academy is intended to inspire and encourage high school students of diverse backgrounds to pursue aviation-centric careers
Honorable mentions were given to Ian Ciobanu of Osbourn Park High School’s Navy JROTC and Emma Canales of Gar-Field High School’s Marine Corps JROTC. Both were selected as alternates.
