Preschool teachers organize outdoor Christmas pageant

St. Francis Creche Preschool teachers Susan Gardiner and Taryn Rivers brought the magic of Christmas to their learning-pod families Dec. 13 with a Christmas Pageant.
Some of the school’s 2-year-old children, wearing costumes provided by their parents, sang Christmas songs outdoors at the event. The students, with help from their older siblings and Creche alumni, performed “The Christmas Story.”
St. Francis Creche Preschool has been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers from the school on their own reached out to the school’s families to form “learning pods” for their students until the school can open again.
