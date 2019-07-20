Victoria E. Brumley of Manassas completed a bachelor of science degree in zoology in spring 2019 at SUNY Oswego.
Blake Johnson of Manassas graduated from Bob Jones University with a BA in Biblical Counseling.
The following local students received a degree from Washington and Lee University in May: Robert Ambler Moncure Fritsche of Burke received a BA degree. Fritsche majored in History.
Tyler Patrick Runge of Manassas received a BS degree cum laude. Runge majored in Integrated Engineering.
The following local students received a degree from Tulane University in May:
Ramelia Stewart-Frederick of Dumfries earned a Master of Public Health from the School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine.
Kristen Whalen of Woodbridge earned a Doctor of Medicine from the School of Medicine.
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University:
Jade O'Neal of Manassas has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8).
Anam Ali of Manassas has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8).
Sophia Nawab of Manassas has earned her Master of Science, Management and Leadership.
Hae Tucker of Manassas has earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
Stephanie Hale of Manassas has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies.
Katherine Lekbad of Woodbridge has earned her Master of Arts, English Language Learning (PreK-12).
Lee Washington of Woodbridge has earned his Bachelor of Science, Information Technology.
Shea Sacco of Woodbridge has earned his Bachelor of Science, Marketing Management.
Richard Crespo of Woodbridge has earned his Bachelor of Science, Information Technology.
Lindsay Vanlandingham of Woodbridge has earned her Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction.
Hagar Adu Poku of Woodbridge has earned her Master of Science, Accounting.
Franca Isename of Woodbridge has earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
Brandi Pratt of Woodbridge has earned her Bachelor of Science, Cloud and Systems Administration.
Kevin Tratz of Woodbridge has earned his Bachelor of Science, IT - Networks Administration Emphasis.
Eugene Neal of Woodbridge has earned his Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance.
David Yarbrough of Woodbridge has earned his Master of Business Administration.
Jennifer Rodriguez of Woodbridge has earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
Lori Sudberry of Woodbridge has earned her Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (RN to MSN).
Teddi Withers of Woodbridge has earned his Bachelor of Science, Information Technology.
Choukri Nyon of Manassas made the Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Emma Johnson of Woodbridge earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Samuel O. Scott of Haymarket was recently named to the dean’s list at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, during the spring semester.
Sardor Danier of Gainesville, a sophomore at Randolph-Macon Academy, was inducted into the National Spanish Honor Society on April 15.
Elizabeth Ryan, an Ithaca College student from Woodbridge, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Ryan is majoring in biology.
Daemen College Dean recently recognized students on the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester, including Jadion Jones of Woodbridge.
Hunter M. Poorman of Woodbridge was named to the president’s list at LIM College for the spring 2019 semester.
Gracious Asantewaa of Triangle has been recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2019 semester:
Manav Sarkaria of Gainesville, majoring in Finance, was named to the Miami University spring 2019 president's list.
