Middle school students from across Prince William County Public Schools participated in Math Quest last fall at Lake Ridge Middle School.
The event challenged students to solve algebraic, geometric, statistical and probability questions. Math Quest also encompasses critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration and citizenship.
“The Math Quest benefits students by providing opportunities to collaborate and communicate as a team from different schools,” said Kristin Rojas, the school system’s professional development specialist for secondary mathematics.
Students from Gar-Field and Potomac high schools supported the event by teaching middle school students problem-solving strategies and serving as coaches to encourage students. Congratulations to the following Math Quest winners.
Green Level Individual:
First place: Eliana Bower, Gainesville Middle School
Second place: Alexander Willmet, Gainesville Middle School
Third place: Jannat Amjad, Porter Traditional School
Green Level Team:
First place: Team Blaise Pascal (Norah Biggins, Parkside Middle School; Azadeh Hill, Pennington Traditional School; Erin Jansen, The Nokesville School; Marcus Leon, Saunders Middle School)
Second place: Team Henri Poincare (Samone Howell, Porter Traditional School; Lucas Ngo, Pennington Traditional School; Kayam Sedhai, The Nokesville School; Annie Talkington, Lake Ridge Middle School)
Third place: Team Mary Jackson (Isabella Medeiros, Benton Middle School; Ivan Poma, Saunders Middle; Hamere Tamirat, Pennington Traditional School; Alexander Wilmert, Gainesville Middle)
Blue Level Individual:
First place: John Barker, Lake Ridge Middle
Second place: Muhammad Ibrahim, Gainesville Middle
Third place: Gaelle Sikali, Lake Ridge Middle
Blue Level Team:
First place: Team Isaac Newton (John Barker, Lake Ridge Middle; Ryan Chau, Rippon Middle School; Gabriela Mulugeta, Porter Traditional School; Andy Truong, Woodbridge Middle School)
Second place: Team Katherine Johnson (Anthony Bonilla, The Nokesville School; Kayam Dhungana, Porter Traditional School; Gaelle Sikali, Lake Ridge Middle)
Third place: Team Fibonacci (Henry Bloomrose, Lake Ridge Middle; Rafael Guadron, Potomac Shores Middle School; Adam Qazei, Potomac Shores Middle; Andre Villalta, Gainesville Middle)
Purple Level Individual:
First place: Jayden Yang, Gainesville Middle
Second place: Ram Mylavarapu, Pennington Traditional School
Third place: Tan Ho, Rippon Middle
Purple Level Team:
First place: Team Euler (Coco Izumi, Benton Middle; Kaleb Mekonnen, Lake Ridge Middle; Ricardo Urias Parras, Saunders Middle; Jayden Yang, Gainesville Middle)
Second place: Team Jacob Bernoulli (Belva Fianko, Gainesville Middle; Mercedes Mais, Potomac Shores Middle; Ram Mylavarapu, Pennington Traditional School; Ryan Pao, The Nokesville School)
Third place: Team Benjamin Banneker (Alyssa Delasbour, Potomac Middle; Tan Ho, Rippon Middle; Abigail Nketsia-Tabiri, Potomac Middle; Gavin Ohler, Rippon Middle)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.