Prince William County ninth-graders Alessia Matory of Woodbridge High School and Zoe Mendis of Forest Park worked on a project with National Public Radio this summer.
Jenna Conner-Harris, their former gifted education teacher at Lake Ridge Middle School, proposed the project to Matory and Mendis after the students’ many requests to remain challenged during the summer break. The girls researched and practiced journalism skills to gather information for an article by NPR reporter and editor Malaka Gharib.
NPR was looking for “two savvy students in middle school” willing to read a new book on a short deadline. Matory and Mendis interviewed Charles Kenny, author of a new book targeted to 12- to 15-year-olds.
Kenny is director of technology and development and a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development. In his book, “Your World, Better: Global Progress and What You Can Do About it,” Kenny suggests that, with the exception of the environment, society is on a positive trajectory, moving forward and evolving for the better.
“I am so proud of them,” Conner-Harris said of the students. “Digging deeply into a fully optional assignment within days of school being out, conquering a 210-page book, writing and refining and cutting down questions, working with a professional organization like NPR, and following it through with their interview.”
Gharib said the students asked Kenny tough, challenging questions from differing points of view and research perspectives, leaving very little left for her to do except write the article’s introduction and conclusion.
The resulting NPR article is “Two 14-year-olds grill an author about the future of humanity.”
