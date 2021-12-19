The following local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
Brittany Beach of Gainesville at Virginia Commonwealth University
Annebelle Bowers of Woodbridge at Virginia Commonwealth University
Lauren Murphy of Gainesville at Clemson University.
The following local residents were recently initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society:
Eric Baer of Woodbridge at Virginia Military Institute
Cooper Boyles of Woodbridge at Hampden-Sydney College
Hyeweon Jeong of Manassas Park at Johns Hopkins University
Noah Kirk of Woodbridge at Virginia Military Institute
Christina Robinson of Haymarket at High Point University
Zaire Hall-Hamilton of Woodbridge earned the Frank & Hazel Larimer Scholarship, the LGBT Scholarship and the Neille and Jeanne Shoemaker English Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Mary Larsen of Gainesville and Vienna Skinner of Prince William County graduated with master’s degrees in occupational therapy from Emory & Henry College in Marion.
Bergin Gillespie of Dumfries has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at William Peace University, in Raleigh, N.C.
Laura DuBeau Sanchez of Bristow has been named to the Provost’s List for Term 1 of the 2021-22 academic year at Troy (Ala.) University.
