Ian Brewer of Manassas Park, Jack Reiter of Haymarket and Andrew Shy of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the fall quarter at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Shelby Mejia of Manassas has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.
Hannah McKay of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
Lillian Luong of Bristow and Maddie Melice of Manassas were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at the University of Rhode Island.
Efhril Devlin of Woodbridge and Elisia Lewis of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
Kyle Kunzer of Manassas has been recognized with Highest Honors and Ezerae Ham of Dale City has been recognized with High Honors on the Dean’s List for the fall semester at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.
Donovan Breeding of Manassas and Drake Marshall of Gainesville were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Kelly Krotzer of Manassas was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa.
Joshua Boisvert of Woodbridge and Emma Johnson of Woodbridge earned Faculty Honors for the fall semester at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Megan Dass of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Bailey Smith of Nokesville and Christopher Timothy of Nokesville were named to the honor roll for the fall semester at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
Elena Mourad of Montclair was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Albion (Mich.) College.
Asaad Mohamedtaha of Woodbridge graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in December with a Master’s of Business Administration degree.
Two local students graduated from the University of Tampa (Fla.) in December:
Brandi Hart of Manassas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education-Elementary.
Kei Riley of Quantico earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics with Computer Science.
Nina Lanier of Manassas Park has earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College in Reading, Pa. Currently attending Manassas Park High School, Lanier is interested in studying fashion and/or digital studio art in college.
Christian Gardner of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J.
Evan Bauer of Haymarket has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Alvernia University, in Reading, Pa.
Jemma Alumbaugh of Woodbridge, Lydia Kang of Catharpin and Daniel Rendall of Bristow were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wheaton (Ill.) College.
Karsyn Bredenkamp of Nokesville has been named to the honors list for the fall semester at Concordia University in Seward, Neb.
Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa national honor society at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Kana March of Woodbridge and M Minton of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Ithaca (N.Y.) College.
Joseph Boros of Nokesville and Graham Walker of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Frostburg State University (Md.).
Caroline Petty-Kane of Haymarket was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Tampa (Fla.).
The following local students graduated with honors from James Madison University in Harrisonburg in December:
- Gianna Casolara of Manassas, Cum Laude with degrees in computer science and dance.
- Katherine Sandstrum of Bristow, Cum Laude with a degree in English.
- Peov Nhek of Gainesville, Cum Laude with a degree interdisciplinary liberal studies.
- Janelle Carter of Haymarket, Summa Cum Laude with a degree interdisciplinary liberal studies.
- Catherine Bonta of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in nursing.
- Madison Weaver of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in nursing.
- Kyrie Bassett of Wooodbridge, Distinction in Nursing with a degree in nursing.
- Victoria Cerniglia of Gainesville, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in psychology.
- Christopher Zerby of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in public policy and administration.
The following local students graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg in December:
- Emmalyn Barlow of Haymarket, a degree in biology.
- Amanda Boyer of Bristow, a degree in business administration executive leadership.
- Darby Roltsch of Woodbridge, a degree in business administration information security.
- Laura Bloomfield of Bristow, a degree in business administration information security.
- Robert Rixmann of Manassas, a degree in business administration information security.
- Jordi Silva of Woodbridge, a degree in communication studies.
- Michael Mansour of Haymarket, a degree in communication studies.
- Nicholas Wills of Bristow, a degree in computer information systems.
- Theodore Mott of Haymarket, a degree in computer information systems.
- Tumur Sukhee of Haymarket, a degree in computer information systems.
- Jared Bhatti of Woodbridge, a degree in computer science.
- Maria Menjivar of Manassas, a degree in dietetics.
- Jennifer Cooper of Manassas, a degree in education.
- Bernadette Zapiain of Woodbridge, a degree in English.
- Jacob Drew of Manassas, a degree in finance.
- Adlh Mazrawi of Woodbridge, a degree in health sciences.
- Kaitlin Leigh of Woodbridge, a degree in health sciences.
- Queenberly Escalante Costilla of Manassas, a degree in health sciences.
- Elam Perry of Woodbridge, a degree in history.
- Kayla Decker of Manassas, a degree in hospitality management.
- Kyra Schumacher of Bristow, a degree in individualized study.
- Anthony Arrigo of Manassas, a degree in integrated science and technology.
- Axel Cabrera Castillo of Woodbridge, a degree in management.
- Lean Attipoe of Woodbridge, a degree in management.
- Teko Folli of Woodbridge, a degree in management.
- Gavin Tomchick of Woodbridge, a degree in mathematics.
- Alana Donaldson of Woodbridge, a degree in media arts and design.
- Amanda Rice of Woodbridge, a degree in nursing.
- Sydney Braden of Bristow, a degree in nursing.
- Mishalini Suresh of Manassas, a degree in physician assistant studies.
- Seth Vann of Manassas, a degree in physician assistant studies.
- Susannah Jackson of Manassas, a degree in physician assistant studies.
- Caroline Lindsay of Montclair, a degree in psychology.
- John Hayes of Manassas, a degree in sport and recreation management.
- Alexis Helsley Lincoln of Manassas, a degree in theater.
Joshua Lowther of Woodbridge was named to the Trustees’ List for the fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.
Adam Devine of Nokesville was named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.
Tracy Gore of Triangle and Shawn Ramsey of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.
Bremen Black of Woodbridge, Nia Brooks of Bristow and Jordan Brooks of Bristow were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at the University of Utah.
D'andre Weeden of Manassas graduated from the University of Mississippi in December with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
Amara Smith Speights of Woodbridge was named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Hollins University in Roanoke:
- Tayah Frye of Woodbridge
- Margaret Gildersleeve of Woodbridge
- Cassidy Sheehan of Woodbridge
- Yareli Sosa Antunez of Woodbridge
- Alycia Jones of Woodbridge
- Samantha Faulk of Manassas
- Jasmine Jones of Woodbridge
- Isabel Lucas of Manassas
- Shakirra Payne-Felder of Woodbridge
- Ella Pearson of Manassas
Campbell Pagel of Dumfries has been named to the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Hartford (Conn.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.