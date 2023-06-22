The following local students have been named to the President’s List for the winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University:
Jeffrey Lopez of Triangle
David Revill of Gainesville
Melissa Lussier of Bristow
Timothy Mattson of Woodbridge
Wengelawit Hagos of Woodbridge
Cameron Wilke of Woodbridge
Cory Key of Haymarket
Jake Rivera of Woodbridge
Sydney Johnson of Woodbridge
Christopher Whitlock of Gainesville
Kevin Brown of Nokesville
Clifton Smith of Manassas
Matu Bamba of Manassas
Tabitha Taylor of Woodbridge
Alexander McAnderson of Woodbridge
Rebekah Dobard of Woodbridge
John Haynes of Woodbridge
Gabriel Chirino of Woodbridge
Jakob Mendes of Dumfries
Dionte Cochran-White of Woodbridge
Ashley Gulley of Dumfries
Zachary Aplara of Bristow
Felobateer Hanna of Manassas
Christopher Foley of Woodbridge
Meskerem Wolle of Bristow
Tiffany Scalzo of Dumfries
Moustapha Djama of Bristow
Simon Sahilu of Gainesville
Hassan Naqvi of Manassas Park
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University:
Amir Khan of Woodbridge
Brie Wolfe of Manassas
Jessica Jahner of Quantico
Forrest Bennett of Woodbridge
Ashley Granados Posada of Woodbridge
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bridgewater College:
Ashley Casey of Gainesville
Joe Christopher of Haymarket
Jordan Deitz of Manassas
Owen Grebner of Bristow
Caroline Griffin of Manassas
Luis Gutierrez Palacios of Manassas
Catherine Harrison of Woodbridge
Diamond Hawkins of Nokesville
Faith Helm of Woodbridge
Alicia Keo of Dumfries
Delaney Kerns of Gainesville
Lauren Kronzer of Haymarket
Madeline Magill of Woodbridge
Kaliah Moulton of Woodbridge
Oliver Nowell-Shortt of Woodbridge
Hannah Nugent of Gainesville
Joe Peters of Woodbridge
Trevon Phillips of Woodbridge
Collin Reid of Manassas
Kaylee Rubio of Bristow
Meredith Scheiner of Bristow
Shaun Sellars of Manassas
Hannah Sherin of Gainesville
Mackenzie Smith of Manassas
Olivia Stieler of Woodbridge
Jonah Todd of Woodbridge
Kevin Turner Jr. of Manassas
Joseph Wampler of Nokesville
The following local students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Leigh Epperson of Gainesville at Old Dominion University
Jamett Lavoie of Woodbridge at Old Dominion University
Jennifer Pool of Haymarket and McKenna Prater of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Cedarville (Ohio) University.
Rachel Pennington of Catharpin was named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring semester at Cedarville (Ohio) University.
Graham Walker of Haymarket received departmental honors in health and physical education at the Honors Convocation at Frostburg State University (Md.).
Eric Tesch of Woodbridge earned a Master of Health Administration degree from The University of Scranton (Pa.).
The following local students graduated from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.:
Augustine Ahenkorah of Woodbridge, Master of Science in Nursing.
Drake Marshall of Gainesville, Master of Business Administration.
Amara Smith Speights of Woodbridge graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Aakash Chaudhary of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
Kelly Farran of Haymarket has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
Keira Schoolcraft of Woodbridge and Tristin Youtz of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Mass.).
Bailey Smith of Nokesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah.
Malorie Laferriere of Gainesville has graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., with a Bachelor of Science in health studies and a Master of Science in nursing.
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Grove City (Pa.) College:
Anna Forrest of Manassas Park
Caroline Forrest of Manassas Park
Austin Hensley of Haymarket
The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.:
Megan McLarty of Woodbridge
Evelynn Foster of Manassas
Macey Stewart of Bristow
Kyle Joseph Kunzer of Manassas graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Kinesiology from McDaniel College in Westminster, Md. Kunzer also was a College Scholar, earned Honors in Kinesiology and received The Richard A. Clower Award for Excellence in Kinesiology.
Thomas Kenny of Woodbridge graduated from Grove CIty (Pa.) College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Entrepreneurship.
Teresa Esquivel received a bachelor of arts degree Cum Laude from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.
Caitlyn Schreiber of Manassas has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Springfield (Mass.) College.
Brennon Christopher Craig of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Mars Hill (N.C.) University.
The following local students were named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Shenandoah University:
Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas
Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas
Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge
Grace Vestermark of Manassas
Victoria Baker of Bristow
Trinity Byers of Manassas
Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge
Gabriel Stachour of Woodbridge
Alexandra Reid of Manassas
Laura Taylor of Manassas
Margaret Waite of Dumfries
Atoosa Torabizadeh of Haymarket
Erin Shields of Manassas
Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas
Isabella Dana of Manassas
Claudia Lenahan of Bristow
Joshua Pryor of Bristow
Sean Cariens of Manassas
Rachael Rivers of Manassas
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Shenandoah University:
Mary Truitt of Gainesville
Madison Coleman of Woodbridge
Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas
Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas
Anna Railsback of Haymarket
Collin Ennis of Gainesville
Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge
Braden Gallant of Bristow
Elaine Mogrovejo of Manassas
Samantha McQuiston of Woodbridge
Mackenzie Hitt of Haymarket
Hassan Kanu of Woodbridge
Grace Vestermark of Manassas
Lisa Arnold of Manassas
Victoria Baker of Bristow
Emily Lerch of Bristow
Trinity Byers of Manassas
Matthew Graves of Woodbridge
Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge
Madelynn Sproles of Haymarket
Isibeal Measells of Haymarket
Gabriel Stachour of Woodbridge
Victoria Kobelka of Woodbridge
Malia Ropati of Dumfries
Lila Shipley of Haymarket
Alexa Morton of Woodbridge
Christopher Wood of Woodbridge
Michael Brosee of Manassas
Grant Howser of Dumfries
Alexandra Reid of Manassas
Laura Taylor of Manassas
Zachary Salter of Bristow
Demarcus Perry of Woodbridge
Margaret Waite of Dumfries
Atoosa Torabizadeh of Haymarket
Erin Shields of Manassas
Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas
Bader Aldossary of Manassas Park
Isabella Dana of Manassas
Claudia Lenahan of Bristow
Alexis Andrews-Thompson of Manassas
Sarah Medellin of Woodbridge
Daniel Porter of Dumfries
Joshua Pryor of Bristow
Victoria Cerniglia of Gainesville
Cliff Hernandez of Woodbridge
Sean Cariens of Manassas
Ethan Adshead of Manassas
Margaret Langford of Quantico
Rachael Rivers of Manassas
Evan Makle of Woodbridge
Tsion Tesfaye of Woodbridge has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Slippery Rock (Pa.) University.
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania:
William Cofer of Dumfries
Healani Markham of Nokesville
Grier Martin of Bristow
Reagan Wolford of Bristow
The following local students have graduated from Hollins University in Roanoke:
Cassidy Sheehan of Woodbridge
Margaret Gildersleeve of Woodbridge
Yareli Sosa Antunez of Woodbridge
Kiyah Pelletier of Manassas Park has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn.
Juan Pablo M. Chaves of Dumfries has graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., with a bachelor of arts in TV/Film
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.:
Kyle Kunzer of Manassas, who has been recognized with High Honors.
Farmer Stubblefield of Manassas, who has been recognized with Honors.
Jordan Smith of Manassas and Ethan Meyers of Manassas Park have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Pennsylvania Western University in California, Pa.
Stuart Anderson of Nokesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at East Stroudsburg University (Pa.).
The following local students have graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.:
Shawn Seitz of Bristow with a Master of Business Administration
William Winston of Gainesville with a Master of Science in Project Management
Lillian Krajewski of Manassas has graduated from Marietta College (Ohio) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
John Konstanty of Manassas has been named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.
Abigail Campbell of Woodbridge and Emily Larkin of Gainesville have been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.
Rachel Pennington of Catharpin has graduated from Cedarville (Ohio) University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.