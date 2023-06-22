The following local students have been named to the President’s List for the winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University:

  • Jeffrey Lopez of Triangle  

  • David Revill of Gainesville  

  • Melissa Lussier of Bristow  

  • Timothy Mattson of Woodbridge 

  • Wengelawit Hagos of Woodbridge 

  • Cameron Wilke of Woodbridge 

  • Cory Key of Haymarket 

  • Jake Rivera of Woodbridge 

  • Sydney Johnson of Woodbridge 

  • Christopher Whitlock of Gainesville 

  • Kevin Brown of Nokesville 

  • Clifton Smith of Manassas 

  • Matu Bamba of Manassas 

  • Tabitha Taylor of Woodbridge 

  • Alexander McAnderson of Woodbridge 

  • Rebekah Dobard of Woodbridge 

  • John Haynes of Woodbridge 

  • Gabriel Chirino of Woodbridge 

  • Jakob Mendes of Dumfries 

  • Dionte Cochran-White of Woodbridge 

  • Ashley Gulley of Dumfries 

  • Zachary Aplara of Bristow 

  • Felobateer Hanna of Manassas 

  • Christopher Foley of Woodbridge 

  • Meskerem Wolle of Bristow 

  • Tiffany Scalzo of Dumfries 

  • Moustapha Djama of Bristow 

  • Simon Sahilu of Gainesville 

  • Hassan Naqvi of Manassas Park 

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University:

  • Amir Khan of Woodbridge 

  • Brie Wolfe of Manassas 

  • Jessica Jahner of Quantico 

  • Forrest Bennett of Woodbridge 

  • Ashley Granados Posada of Woodbridge 

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bridgewater College: 

  • Ashley Casey of Gainesville 

  • Joe Christopher of Haymarket 

  • Jordan Deitz of Manassas 

  • Owen Grebner of Bristow 

  • Caroline Griffin of Manassas 

  • Luis Gutierrez Palacios of Manassas 

  • Catherine Harrison of Woodbridge 

  • Diamond Hawkins of Nokesville

  • Faith Helm of Woodbridge 

  • Alicia Keo of Dumfries 

  • Delaney Kerns of Gainesville 

  • Lauren Kronzer of Haymarket 

  • Madeline Magill of Woodbridge 

  • Kaliah Moulton of Woodbridge 

  • Oliver Nowell-Shortt of Woodbridge 

  • Hannah Nugent of Gainesville 

  • Joe Peters of Woodbridge 

  • Trevon Phillips of Woodbridge 

  • Collin Reid of Manassas 

  • Kaylee Rubio of Bristow 

  • Meredith Scheiner of Bristow 

  • Shaun Sellars of Manassas 

  • Hannah Sherin of Gainesville 

  • Mackenzie Smith of Manassas 

  • Olivia Stieler of Woodbridge 

  • Jonah Todd of Woodbridge 

  • Kevin Turner Jr. of Manassas 

  • Joseph Wampler of Nokesville 

The following local students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

  • Leigh Epperson of Gainesville at Old Dominion University

  • Jamett Lavoie of Woodbridge at Old Dominion University

Jennifer Pool of Haymarket and McKenna Prater of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Cedarville (Ohio) University.  

Rachel Pennington of Catharpin was named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring semester at Cedarville (Ohio) University.  

Graham Walker of Haymarket received departmental honors in health and physical education  at the Honors Convocation at Frostburg State University (Md.).

Eric Tesch of Woodbridge earned a Master of Health Administration degree from The University of Scranton (Pa.).

The following local students graduated from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.:

  • Augustine Ahenkorah of Woodbridge, Master of Science in Nursing.

  • Drake Marshall of Gainesville, Master of Business Administration.

Amara Smith Speights of Woodbridge graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Aakash Chaudhary of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. 

Kelly Farran of Haymarket has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.

Keira Schoolcraft of Woodbridge and Tristin Youtz of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Mass.).  

Bailey Smith of Nokesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah. 

Malorie Laferriere of Gainesville has graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., with a Bachelor of Science in health studies and a Master of Science in nursing.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Grove City (Pa.) College:

  • Anna Forrest of Manassas Park

  • Caroline Forrest of Manassas Park

  • Austin Hensley of Haymarket 

The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.: 

  • Megan McLarty of Woodbridge 

  • Evelynn Foster of Manassas 

  • Macey Stewart of Bristow 

Kyle Joseph Kunzer of Manassas graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Kinesiology from McDaniel College in Westminster, Md. Kunzer also was a College Scholar, earned Honors in Kinesiology and received The Richard A. Clower Award for Excellence in Kinesiology.

Thomas Kenny of Woodbridge graduated from Grove CIty (Pa.) College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Entrepreneurship.

Teresa Esquivel received a bachelor of arts degree Cum Laude from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.

Caitlyn Schreiber of Manassas has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Springfield (Mass.) College.

Brennon Christopher Craig of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Mars Hill (N.C.) University. 

The following local students were named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Shenandoah University:

  • Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas 

  • Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas 

  • Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge 

  • Grace Vestermark of Manassas 

  • Victoria Baker of Bristow 

  • Trinity Byers of Manassas 

  • Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge 

  • Gabriel Stachour of Woodbridge 

  • Alexandra Reid of Manassas 

  • Laura Taylor of Manassas 

  • Margaret Waite of Dumfries 

  • Atoosa Torabizadeh of Haymarket 

  • Erin Shields of Manassas 

  • Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas 

  • Isabella Dana of Manassas 

  • Claudia Lenahan of Bristow 

  • Joshua Pryor of Bristow 

  • Sean Cariens of Manassas 

  • Rachael Rivers of Manassas 

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Shenandoah University: 

  • Mary Truitt of Gainesville

  • Madison Coleman of Woodbridge

  • Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas

  • Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas

  • Anna Railsback of Haymarket

  • Collin Ennis of Gainesville

  • Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge

  • Braden Gallant of Bristow

  • Elaine Mogrovejo of Manassas

  • Samantha McQuiston of Woodbridge

  • Mackenzie Hitt of Haymarket

  • Hassan Kanu of Woodbridge

  • Grace Vestermark of Manassas

  • Lisa Arnold of Manassas

  • Victoria Baker of Bristow

  • Emily Lerch of Bristow

  • Trinity Byers of Manassas

  • Matthew Graves of Woodbridge

  • Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge

  • Madelynn Sproles of Haymarket

  • Isibeal Measells of Haymarket

  • Gabriel Stachour of Woodbridge

  • Victoria Kobelka of Woodbridge

  • Malia Ropati of Dumfries

  • Lila Shipley of Haymarket

  • Alexa Morton of Woodbridge

  • Christopher Wood of Woodbridge

  • Michael Brosee of Manassas

  • Grant Howser of Dumfries

  • Alexandra Reid of Manassas

  • Laura Taylor of Manassas

  • Zachary Salter of Bristow

  • Demarcus Perry of Woodbridge

  • Margaret Waite of Dumfries

  • Atoosa Torabizadeh of Haymarket

  • Erin Shields of Manassas

  • Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas

  • Bader Aldossary of Manassas Park

  • Isabella Dana of Manassas

  • Claudia Lenahan of Bristow

  • Alexis Andrews-Thompson of Manassas

  • Sarah Medellin of Woodbridge

  • Daniel Porter of Dumfries

  • Joshua Pryor of Bristow

  • Victoria Cerniglia of Gainesville

  • Cliff Hernandez of Woodbridge

  • Sean Cariens of Manassas

  • Ethan Adshead of Manassas

  • Margaret Langford of Quantico

  • Rachael Rivers of Manassas

  • Evan Makle of Woodbridge

Tsion Tesfaye of Woodbridge has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Slippery Rock (Pa.) University.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania:

  • William Cofer of Dumfries  

  • Healani Markham of Nokesville  

  • Grier Martin of Bristow  

  • Reagan Wolford of Bristow  

The following local students have graduated from Hollins University in Roanoke: 

  • Cassidy Sheehan of Woodbridge

  • Margaret Gildersleeve of Woodbridge

  • Yareli Sosa Antunez of Woodbridge

Kiyah Pelletier of Manassas Park has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn. 

Juan Pablo M. Chaves of Dumfries has graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., with a bachelor of arts in TV/Film 

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.:

  • Kyle Kunzer of Manassas, who has been recognized with High Honors.

  • Farmer Stubblefield of Manassas, who has been recognized with Honors.

Jordan Smith of Manassas and Ethan Meyers of Manassas Park have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Pennsylvania Western University in California, Pa. 

Stuart Anderson of Nokesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at East Stroudsburg University (Pa.). 

The following local students have graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.:

  • Shawn Seitz of Bristow with a Master of Business Administration

  • William Winston of Gainesville with a Master of Science in Project Management

Lillian Krajewski of Manassas has graduated from Marietta College (Ohio) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

John Konstanty of Manassas has been named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.

Abigail Campbell of Woodbridge and Emily Larkin of Gainesville have been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.

Rachel Pennington of Catharpin has graduated from Cedarville (Ohio) University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

 

