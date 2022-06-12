Faith Helm of Woodbridge has received an Alumni Legacy Scholarship from Bridgewater College. Alumni Legacy Scholarships are presented to rising juniors or seniors whose parent or parents graduated from Bridgewater.
The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
Nawaris Almerza of Gainesville at Marymount University
Felicia Hamilton of Haymarket at Marymount University
Nicole Barbour of Nokesville at Marymount University
Debra Woolfrey of Nokesville at Marymount University
Jessica Burns-Turch of Triangle at Marymount University
Ashley Ellison of Woodbridge at Marymount University
Courtney Aubrey of Gainesville at Longwood University
Matt Fields of Woodbridge at University of Lynchburg
Vanita King of Woodbridge at Longwood University
Christine Chesarek of Manassas at Radford University
Holland Morris of Quantico at University of Mississippi
Esi Fynn-Aikins of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus
Ernest Donkor of Dumfries at University of Maryland Global Campus
Erin Sanderson of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus
Francis Mengote of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus
Louisa Figueroa De Chavez of Gainesville at University of Maryland Global Campus
Jennifer Cervone of Manassas at University of Maryland Global Campus
Anthony Clark of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus
Matthew Keller of Triangle at University of Maryland Global Campus
Cesar Claros of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus
Matthew Ryson of Manassas at University of Maryland, College Park
Christian Franco of Gainesville at University of Maryland Global Campus
Anguy Tobar Astudillo of Manassas at George Mason University
Ashlee Woodson of Woodbridge at George Mason University
Blanca Luizaga of Woodbridge at George Mason University
Cassandra Skiff of Haymarket at George Mason University
Donald Asquith of Haymarket at George Mason University
Diana Jalba of Bristow at George Mason University
Edgar Arguello of Gainesville at George Mason University
Emily London of Bristow at George Mason University
Elizabeth Poston of Montclair at George Mason University
Emily Johnson of Manassas at George Mason University
Katherine Falcone of Montclair at George Mason University
Kelly Knight of Gainesville at George Mason University
Laura Yankoviak of Haymarket at George Mason University
Maxine Bradshaw of Woodbridge at George Mason University
Rebecca Schgallis of Gainesville at George Mason University
Sharla Irons of Manassas at George Mason University
Alexis Mackey of Manassas Park and Carol-Anne Volel of Manassas received Diversity Champion Medallions from Bridgewater College for their outstanding leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.
The following local students graduated from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, this spring:
Madeline Jenkinson of Haymarket, with a Certificate of Completion in Practical Nursing
Michael Jenkinson of Haymarket, with an Associate of Science in General Studies
River Johnson of Nokesville, with a Certificate of Proficiency in Inclusive Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Geography
Will Morris of Nokesville, with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science
Jared Stacey of Nokesville, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
The following local students graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., this spring:
Dannielle Gayneaux of Woodbridge, with a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication.
Matthew Castilla of Manassas, with a BS in Criminal Justice.
Sarah-Kate Mills of Woodbridge, with a BS in English Education.
The following local students graduated from Concordia University in Seward, Neb., this spring:
Karsyn Bredenkamp of Nokesville, with a Bachelor of Arts degree
Stephanie Terezon of Woodbridge, with a Master’s degree in Education
John Smithberger of Woodbridge has been inducted to the Order of the Sword & Shield at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. The Order of the Sword & Shield is an academic and professional honor society dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity, homeland security, intelligence, emergency management and all protective security disciplines.
The following local students graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., this spring:
Farrah Alakhras of Manassas, with a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Breelle Hunter of Woodbridge, with a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
The following local students were named to the President’s list for the spring semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.:
Grace Douglas of Woodbridge
Ashley Tripp of Manassas
Peter VanDenBerg of Manassas has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
Tanka Chapagain of Manassas, Aakash Chaudhary of Woodbridge and Asmit Nepal of Woodbridge have been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
Kelly Farran of Haymarket has been named to the 2022 Dean’s List for the spring semester at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
Tyler Lynn of Manassas and Hanna Randolph of Woodbridge were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, at Bridgewater College this spring.
Andrew Hurrle of Woodbridge was commissioned as U.S. Army second lieutenant during a ceremony at Radford University. Hurrle, a business management major who also graduated from Radford, has earned the rank of second lieutenant. He will carry out Transportation Corps duties as a commissioned officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.