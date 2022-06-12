Faith Helm of Woodbridge has received an Alumni Legacy Scholarship from Bridgewater College. Alumni Legacy Scholarships are presented to rising juniors or seniors whose parent or parents graduated from Bridgewater.

The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

  • Nawaris Almerza of Gainesville at Marymount University

  • Felicia Hamilton of Haymarket at Marymount University

  • Nicole Barbour of Nokesville at Marymount University

  • Debra Woolfrey of Nokesville at Marymount University

  • Jessica Burns-Turch of Triangle at Marymount University

  • Ashley Ellison of Woodbridge at Marymount University

  • Courtney Aubrey of Gainesville at Longwood University

  • Matt Fields of Woodbridge at University of Lynchburg

  • Vanita King of Woodbridge at Longwood University

  • Christine Chesarek of Manassas at Radford University

  • Holland Morris of Quantico at University of Mississippi

  • Esi Fynn-Aikins of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Ernest Donkor of Dumfries at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Erin Sanderson of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Francis Mengote of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Louisa Figueroa De Chavez of Gainesville at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Jennifer Cervone of Manassas at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Anthony Clark of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Matthew Keller of Triangle at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Cesar Claros of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Matthew Ryson of Manassas at University of Maryland, College Park

  • Christian Franco of Gainesville at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Anguy Tobar Astudillo of Manassas at George Mason University

  • Ashlee Woodson of Woodbridge at George Mason University

  • Blanca Luizaga of Woodbridge at George Mason University

  • Cassandra Skiff of Haymarket at George Mason University

  • Donald Asquith of Haymarket at George Mason University

  • Diana Jalba of Bristow at George Mason University

  • Edgar Arguello of Gainesville at George Mason University

  • Emily London of Bristow at George Mason University

  • Elizabeth Poston of Montclair at George Mason University

  • Emily Johnson of Manassas at George Mason University

  • Katherine Falcone of Montclair at George Mason University

  • Kelly Knight of Gainesville at George Mason University

  • Laura Yankoviak of Haymarket at George Mason University

  • Maxine Bradshaw of Woodbridge at George Mason University

  • Rebecca Schgallis of Gainesville at George Mason University

  • Sharla Irons of Manassas at George Mason University

Alexis Mackey of Manassas Park and Carol-Anne Volel of Manassas received Diversity Champion Medallions from Bridgewater College for their outstanding leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

The following local students graduated from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, this spring: 

  • Madeline Jenkinson of Haymarket, with a Certificate of Completion in Practical Nursing 

  • Michael Jenkinson of Haymarket, with an Associate of Science in General Studies  

  • River Johnson of Nokesville, with a Certificate of Proficiency in Inclusive Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Geography

  • Will Morris of Nokesville, with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science 

  • Jared Stacey of Nokesville, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering 

 

 

The following local students graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., this spring: 

  • Dannielle Gayneaux of Woodbridge, with a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication. 

  • Matthew Castilla of Manassas, with a BS in Criminal Justice.

  • Sarah-Kate Mills of Woodbridge, with a BS in English Education.

 

 

The following local students graduated from Concordia University in Seward, Neb., this spring: 

  • Karsyn Bredenkamp of Nokesville, with a Bachelor of Arts degree

  • Stephanie Terezon of Woodbridge, with a Master’s degree in Education

John Smithberger of Woodbridge has been inducted to the Order of the Sword & Shield at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. The Order of the Sword & Shield is an academic and professional honor society dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity, homeland security, intelligence, emergency management and all protective security disciplines. 

The following local students graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., this spring:

  • Farrah Alakhras of Manassas, with a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

  • Breelle Hunter of Woodbridge, with a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

The following local students were named to the President’s list for the spring semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.:

  • Grace Douglas of Woodbridge 

  • Ashley Tripp of Manassas 

Peter VanDenBerg of Manassas has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.

 

 

Tanka Chapagain of Manassas, Aakash Chaudhary of Woodbridge and Asmit Nepal of Woodbridge have been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. 

 

 

Kelly Farran of Haymarket has been named to the 2022 Dean’s List for the spring semester at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.

Tyler Lynn of Manassas and Hanna Randolph of Woodbridge were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, at Bridgewater College this spring. 

 

 

Andrew Hurrle of Woodbridge was commissioned as U.S. Army second lieutenant during a ceremony at Radford University. Hurrle, a business management major who also graduated from Radford, has earned the rank of second lieutenant. He will carry out Transportation Corps duties as a commissioned officer.

 

