Asmit Nepal of Woodbridge has been named to the President's List for the fall semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
Hagen Weaver of Bristow has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Sydni Adams of Dumfries has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).
Angela Ayaz of Manassas
Jason Albright of Quantico
Kenneth Antwi of Woodbridge
Cassandra Auchey of Woodbridge
Tamirat Ayenew of Manassas
Heba Bachir of Woodbridge
Jimi Banda of Quantico
Ericson Bass of Manassas
Andrew Beard of Woodbridge
Jada Bosley of Woodbridge
Stacee Britman of Bristow
Joshua Buchin of Quantico
Brian Candos of Woodbridge
Casee Carswell of Quantico
Kera Carte of Haymarket
Jeremy Catchpole of Woodbridge
Sathya Chandrn of Manassas
Jair Chavez of Quantico
Nancy Chavez of Manassas
Tara Coleman of Woodbridge
Clay Coppernoll of Gainesville
Miguel Curbelo of Woodbridge
Zachary Dane of Haymarket
Sabina Dangal of Haymarket
Eqbal Danish of Manassas
Kenna Davis of Manassas
Noel De Santiago of Quantico
Addisu Debella of Woodbridge
Anthony Donerson of Woodbridge
Maxson Doyle of Haymarket
Anthony Easton of Quantico
Audrey Escalante of Nokesville
Nicholas Espe of Woodbridge
Meagan Falkner of Quantico
Taylor Faulkner of Gainesville
Sara Feit of Woodbridge
Rosa Fisher of Woodbridge
Quinten Franks of Quantico
Eli Guzman of Manassas
Kate Gibney of Woodbridge
Donald Goers of Manassas
Felix Guevarez of Gainesville
Arthur Halmon of Woodbridge
Laken Harper of Woodbridge
Kevin Harrison of Woodbridge
Meheret Hester of Woodbridge
Mark Howdle of Woodbridge
Jacob James of Woodbridge
Paul Johnson of Haymarket
Cole Johnston of Woodbridge
Aziz Kamara of Manassas
Dorcas Kinuani of Woodbridge
Alan Lerner of Woodbridge
Craig Lotito of Manassas
Dezmond Maize of Quantico
Nicholas Malinowski of Manassas
Areej Manzoor of Triangle
Afeefah Manzoor of Triangle
Benjamin Marquis of Woodbridge
Natalie Marquis of Woodbridge
Valerie Martinez of Woodbridge
Flor Matthews of Quantico
Charles Mbir of Dumfries
Amy McLallen of Quantico
Gary McBride of Dumfries
Flor Melendez of Woodbridge
Teresa Mendicino of Woodbridge
Francis Mike Mengote of Woodbridge
Tabitha Milewski of Quantico
Raymond Miller of Woodbridge
Kevin Moran of Gainesville
Hanifa Nasiru-deen of Woodbridge
Giang Nguyen of Manassas
Christina Niles of Triangle
Montana Nipper of Woodbridge
Andrew Obourn of Woodbridge
Lawrence Okattah-Asare of Montclair
Chris Oppong of Woodbridge
Daisy Osei of Haymarket
Anthony Oubre of Nokesville
Victoria Pawlik of Manassas
Mike Perez of Quantico
Jeremy Raczkiewicz of Dumfries
Jarvis Reid of Woodbridge
Eulala Reynolds of Manassas Park
Sakina Roberson of Woodbridge
Katherine Robles Andino of Woodbridge
Ruben Rodriguez Jr. of Quantico
Jason Sansky of Quantico
Elizabeth Senio of Dumfries
Emma Shaw of Manassas
Kadaisha Simon of Woodbridge
Ebony Smith of Manassas
Ian Solanzo of Woodbridge
Ryan Sporrer of Woodbridge
Matthew Sprinkle of Bristow
Brandon Starr of Woodbridge
Megean Stokes of Dumfries
Razia Taj of Woodbridge
Cody Thibert of Woodbridge
Adriana Vargas of Dumfries
Celina Vedro of Woodbridge
Liliana Viera of Manassas
Gavin Wallace of Woodbridge
Calvin Waterman of Manassas Park
Kaitlin Wharton of Woodbridge
Kyle Wheeler of Quantico
Melanie Wikstrom of Occoquan
Raquel Williams of Woodbridge
Emma Willis of Manassas Park
William Wilson of Quantico
Samuel Wright of Quantico
Zachery Zapotoski of Woodbridge
Rahma Ali of Manassas has received a master’s degree in biomedical sciences from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton, Pa.
Ketul Navinchandra Patel of Dumfries has received a Master of Science in Project Management from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
Garrison Busker of Quantico and Aliese Flood of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
Aliese Flood of Woodbridge earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art from Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
Grace Douglas of Woodbridge, Reagan Rodriguez of Manassas and Ashley Tripp of Manassas were named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
Kelly Farran of Haymarket was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
Sarah Hickerson of Bristow was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
William Harrigan of Manassas was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Slippery Rock University (Pa.)
The following local students have been named to the President’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester:
Katalina Diller of Manassas
Princess Ara Hermes of Manassas
Joseph Cooper of Manassas
Sophia Gillam of Bristow
Riley Dobbins of Bristow
Suzana Pearson of Manassas
Amy Travis of Bristow
Yasmin Koroma of Woodbridge
Grace Vestermark of Manassas
Margaret Waite of Dumfries
Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas
Malia Ropati of Dumfries
Jayla Tibbs of Manassas
Erin Shields of Manassas
Jessica Huber of Woodbridge
Laura Taylor of Manassas
Victoria Baker of Bristow
Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge
Megan Stoklosa of Woodbridge
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester:
Angela Menoyo of Woodbridge
Austin Gellios of Nokesville
Brenden Zabava of Dumfries
Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge
Emily Hamlin of Gainesville
David Agyei of Manassas
Cristina Tonetti of Woodbridge
Sophia Gillam of Bristow
Anna Railsback of Haymarket
Katalina Diller of Manassas
Lucia Zelaya Villatoro of Woodbridge
Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas
Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas
Yasmin Koroma of Woodbridge
Grace Vestermark of Manassas
Isibeal Measells of Haymarket
Michael Brosee of Manassas
Asma Habibzai of Gainesville
Hassan Kanu of Woodbridge
Rachel Nicole Ramos of Triangle
Suzana Pearson of Manassas
Aditi Poudel of Gainesville
Riley Dobbins of Bristow
Laura Taylor of Manassas
Jeffrey Burns of Gainesville
Ryan Gregory of Bristow
Ethan Laird of Manassas
Collin Ennis of Gainesville
Megan Mallon of Manassas
Amy Travis of Bristow
Princess Ara Hermes of Manassas
Skyler Hill of Woodbridge
Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge
Madelynn Sproles of Haymarket
Lila Shipley of Haymarket
Jolonnie Reed of Manassas
Robert Dziengeleski of Manassas
Cristyn Henriquez of Woodbridge
Danielle Sucic of Nokesville
Ryan Schubert of Manassas Park
Zachary Salter of Bristow
Juliana Magalhaes of Gainesville
Jessica Huber of Woodbridge
Victoria Baker of Bristow
Emily Lerch of Bristow
Matthew Graves of Woodbridge
Margaret Waite of Dumfries
Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas
Joseph Cooper of Manassas
Brittany Ahenkorah of Manassas Park
Kiyah Stewart of Woodbridge
Hannah Cole of Nokesville
Eric Gyamfi of Triangle
Megan Stoklosa of Woodbridge
Broden Pickette of Gainesville
Rhonin Dejesus of Woodbridge
Erin Shields of Manassas
Lisa Arnold of Manassas
Trinity Byers of Bristow
Malia Ropati of Dumfries
Anthony Cowan of Woodbridge
Victoria Kobelka of Woodbridge
Jayla Tibbs of Manassas
Grant Howser of Dumfries
Alexandra Reid of Manassas
Demarcus Perry of Woodbridge
Dannielle Gayneaux of Woodbridge, Sarah-Kate Mills of Woodbridge and Emma VanDenBerg of Manassas were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville. S.C.
The following local students were named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.:
Allison Atkinson of Nokesville
Grady Bachman of Haymarket
Sydney Blake of Manassas
Julia Kash of Gainesville
Evie Valenti of Manassas Park
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.:
Brian Alphs of Haymarket
Aidan Burns of Manassas
Lauren Conners of Woodbridge
Kyre Duplessis of Dumfries
Carleigh Frilles of Haymarket
Mia Marquez of Woodbridge
Kaitlyn Schoettle of Haymarket
Laura Wodack of Gainesville
