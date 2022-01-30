Asmit Nepal of Woodbridge has been named to the President's List for the fall semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.

Hagen Weaver of Bristow has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Sydni Adams of Dumfries has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at York College of Pennsylvania.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). 

  • Angela Ayaz of Manassas

  • Jason Albright of Quantico

  • Kenneth Antwi of Woodbridge

  • Cassandra Auchey of Woodbridge

  • Tamirat Ayenew of Manassas

  • Heba Bachir of Woodbridge

  • Jimi Banda of Quantico

  • Ericson Bass of Manassas

  • Andrew Beard of Woodbridge

  • Jada Bosley of Woodbridge

  • Stacee Britman of Bristow

  • Joshua Buchin of Quantico

  • Brian Candos of Woodbridge

  • Casee Carswell of Quantico

  • Kera Carte of Haymarket

  • Jeremy Catchpole of Woodbridge

  • Sathya Chandrn of Manassas

  • Jair Chavez of Quantico

  • Nancy Chavez of Manassas

  • Tara Coleman of Woodbridge

  • Clay Coppernoll of Gainesville

  • Miguel Curbelo of Woodbridge

  • Zachary Dane of Haymarket

  • Sabina Dangal of Haymarket

  • Eqbal Danish of Manassas

  • Kenna Davis of Manassas

  • Noel De Santiago of Quantico

  • Addisu Debella of Woodbridge

  • Anthony Donerson of Woodbridge

  • Maxson Doyle of Haymarket

  • Anthony Easton of Quantico

  • Audrey Escalante of Nokesville

  • Nicholas Espe of Woodbridge

  • Meagan Falkner of Quantico

  • Taylor Faulkner of Gainesville

  • Sara Feit of Woodbridge

  • Rosa Fisher of Woodbridge

  • Quinten Franks of Quantico

  • Eli Guzman of Manassas

  • Kate Gibney of Woodbridge

  • Donald Goers of Manassas

  • Felix Guevarez of Gainesville

  • Arthur Halmon of Woodbridge

  • Laken Harper of Woodbridge

  • Kevin Harrison of Woodbridge

  • Meheret Hester of Woodbridge

  • Mark Howdle of Woodbridge

  • Jacob James of Woodbridge

  • Paul Johnson of Haymarket

  • Cole Johnston of Woodbridge

  • Aziz Kamara of Manassas

  • Dorcas Kinuani of Woodbridge

  • Alan Lerner of Woodbridge

  • Craig Lotito of Manassas

  • Dezmond Maize of Quantico

  • Nicholas Malinowski of Manassas

  • Areej Manzoor of Triangle

  • Afeefah Manzoor of Triangle

  • Benjamin Marquis of Woodbridge

  • Natalie Marquis of Woodbridge

  • Valerie Martinez of Woodbridge

  • Flor Matthews of Quantico

  • Charles Mbir of Dumfries

  • Amy McLallen of Quantico

  • Gary McBride of Dumfries

  • Flor Melendez of Woodbridge

  • Teresa Mendicino of Woodbridge

  • Francis Mike Mengote of Woodbridge

  • Tabitha Milewski of Quantico

  • Raymond Miller of Woodbridge

  • Kevin Moran of Gainesville

  • Hanifa Nasiru-deen of Woodbridge

  • Giang Nguyen of Manassas

  • Christina Niles of Triangle

  • Montana Nipper of Woodbridge

  • Andrew Obourn of Woodbridge

  • Lawrence Okattah-Asare of Montclair

  • Chris Oppong of Woodbridge

  • Daisy Osei of Haymarket

  • Anthony Oubre of Nokesville

  • Victoria Pawlik of Manassas

  • Mike Perez of Quantico

  • Jeremy Raczkiewicz of Dumfries

  • Jarvis Reid of Woodbridge

  • Eulala Reynolds of Manassas Park

  • Sakina Roberson of Woodbridge

  • Katherine Robles Andino of Woodbridge

  • Ruben Rodriguez Jr. of Quantico

  • Jason Sansky of Quantico

  • Elizabeth Senio of Dumfries

  • Emma Shaw of Manassas

  • Kadaisha Simon of Woodbridge

  • Ebony Smith of Manassas

  • Ian Solanzo of Woodbridge

  • Ryan Sporrer of Woodbridge

  • Matthew Sprinkle of Bristow

  • Brandon Starr of Woodbridge

  • Megean Stokes of Dumfries

  • Razia Taj of Woodbridge

  • Cody Thibert of Woodbridge

  • Adriana Vargas of Dumfries

  • Celina Vedro of Woodbridge

  • Liliana Viera of Manassas

  • Gavin Wallace of Woodbridge

  • Calvin Waterman of Manassas Park

  • Kaitlin Wharton of Woodbridge

  • Kyle Wheeler of Quantico

  • Melanie Wikstrom of Occoquan

  • Raquel Williams of Woodbridge

  • Emma Willis of Manassas Park

  • William Wilson of Quantico

  • Samuel Wright of Quantico

  • Zachery Zapotoski of Woodbridge

 

Rahma Ali of Manassas has received a master’s degree in biomedical sciences from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton, Pa.

 

Ketul Navinchandra Patel of Dumfries has received a Master of Science in Project Management from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.

Garrison Busker of Quantico and Aliese Flood of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. 

Aliese Flood of Woodbridge earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art from Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

Grace Douglas of Woodbridge, Reagan Rodriguez of Manassas and Ashley Tripp of Manassas were named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. 

 

 

Kelly Farran of Haymarket was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio. 

Sarah Hickerson of Bristow was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. 

 

 

William Harrigan of Manassas was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Slippery Rock University (Pa.)

 

The following local students have been named to the President’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester: 

  • Katalina Diller of Manassas  

  • Princess Ara Hermes of Manassas  

  • Joseph Cooper of Manassas  

  • Sophia Gillam of Bristow 

  • Riley Dobbins of Bristow 

  • Suzana Pearson of Manassas 

  • Amy Travis of Bristow 

  • Yasmin Koroma of Woodbridge  

  • Grace Vestermark of Manassas  

  • Margaret Waite of Dumfries 

  • Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas  

  • Malia Ropati of Dumfries  

  • Jayla Tibbs of Manassas  

  • Erin Shields of Manassas  

  • Jessica Huber of Woodbridge  

  • Laura Taylor of Manassas  

  • Victoria Baker of Bristow  

  • Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge 

  • Megan Stoklosa of Woodbridge  

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester: 

  • Angela Menoyo of Woodbridge  

  • Austin Gellios of Nokesville  

  • Brenden Zabava of Dumfries 

  • Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge 

  • Emily Hamlin of Gainesville  

  • David Agyei of Manassas  

  • Cristina Tonetti of Woodbridge  

  • Sophia Gillam of Bristow 

  • Anna Railsback of Haymarket  

  • Katalina Diller of Manassas  

  • Lucia Zelaya Villatoro of Woodbridge  

  • Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas  

  • Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas  

  • Yasmin Koroma of Woodbridge  

  • Grace Vestermark of Manassas  

  • Isibeal Measells of Haymarket  

  • Michael Brosee of Manassas  

  • Asma Habibzai of Gainesville  

  • Hassan Kanu of Woodbridge  

  • Rachel Nicole Ramos of Triangle  

  • Suzana Pearson of Manassas  

  • Aditi Poudel of Gainesville  

  • Riley Dobbins of Bristow  

  • Laura Taylor of Manassas 

  • Jeffrey Burns of Gainesville 

  • Ryan Gregory of Bristow  

  • Ethan Laird of Manassas  

  • Collin Ennis of Gainesville 

  • Megan Mallon of Manassas 

  • Amy Travis of Bristow  

  • Princess Ara Hermes of Manassas  

  • Skyler Hill of Woodbridge  

  • Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge  

  • Madelynn Sproles of Haymarket  

  • Lila Shipley of Haymarket  

  • Jolonnie Reed of Manassas  

  • Robert Dziengeleski of Manassas  

  • Cristyn Henriquez of Woodbridge  

  • Danielle Sucic of Nokesville  

  • Ryan Schubert of Manassas Park  

  • Zachary Salter of Bristow 

  • Juliana Magalhaes of Gainesville  

  • Jessica Huber of Woodbridge  

  • Victoria Baker of Bristow

  • Emily Lerch of Bristow  

  • Matthew Graves of Woodbridge  

  • Margaret Waite of Dumfries  

  • Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas  

  • Joseph Cooper of Manassas  

  • Brittany Ahenkorah of Manassas Park  

  • Kiyah Stewart of Woodbridge  

  • Hannah Cole of Nokesville  

  • Eric Gyamfi of Triangle  

  • Megan Stoklosa of Woodbridge  

  • Broden Pickette of Gainesville  

  • Rhonin Dejesus of Woodbridge 

  • Erin Shields of Manassas  

  • Lisa Arnold of Manassas  

  • Trinity Byers of Bristow  

  • Malia Ropati of Dumfries 

  • Anthony Cowan of Woodbridge  

  • Victoria Kobelka of Woodbridge  

  • Jayla Tibbs of Manassas  

  • Grant Howser of Dumfries 

  • Alexandra Reid of Manassas  

  • Demarcus Perry of Woodbridge  

Dannielle Gayneaux of Woodbridge, Sarah-Kate Mills of Woodbridge and Emma VanDenBerg of Manassas were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville. S.C. 

The following local students were named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.: 

  • Allison Atkinson of Nokesville

  • Grady Bachman of Haymarket 

  • Sydney Blake of Manassas

  • Julia Kash of Gainesville 

  • Evie Valenti of Manassas Park 

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.: 

  • Brian Alphs of Haymarket 

  • Aidan Burns of Manassas 

  • Lauren Conners of Woodbridge 

  • Kyre Duplessis of Dumfries 

  • Carleigh Frilles of Haymarket 

  • Mia Marquez of Woodbridge 

  • Kaitlyn Schoettle of Haymarket 

  • Laura Wodack of Gainesville 

 

