Prince William County Public Schools students or teams won five first-place awards in the 16 categories at the 2022 Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair, including a grand prize for the team of Tony Bright, Arman Lateef and Gabriel Ralston, of Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School and the Governor’s School at Innovation Park.
The five first-place winners from Prince William and their projects were:
Animal Sciences: Rania Lateef, Colgan High School – “Dozing off with Drosophila: The effect of Circadian Dysfunction and Sleep Deprivation on Mortality, Mood, and Addiction in Fruit Flies”
Biochemistry, Cellular, and Molecular Biology: Jadesola Akinbi and Comfort Ohajunwa, Osbourn Park High School and The Governor’s School – “A Study on Biofuel Production: Investigating Methods to Enhance Fermentation in the Production of Bioethanol”
Biomedical and Health Sciences: Tony Bright, Arman Lateef and Gabriel Ralston, Colgan High School and The Governor’s School – “Concussion Recovery in Youth Optimized using a Comprehensive App-based Program (CRYO CAP)”
Microbiology: Gabriella La Cour, Alahna Moreno and Anisha Ramakrishnan, Osbourn Park High School and The Governor’s School – “Creating Novel Bacteriophage Solutions as a Preventative Measure for Escherichia coli Biofilm Formation on Elastomer Biomaterials in Medically Relevant Settings In Vitro”
Plant Sciences: Naman Agarwal, Patriot High School and The Governor’s School – “A Low-Cost Deep Learning Solution for Early Detection of Lettuce Stress in Indoor Farms”
In addition, Desmen Boykin of Forest Park High School and The Governor’s School won a grand prize and the Regeneron Biotechnology Award at the 2022 National American Indian Science and Engineering Fair.
Overall, Prince William sent six projects to the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair earlier this month:
Rania Lateef, Colgan High School
Tony Bright, Arman Lateef and Gabriel Ralston, Colgan High School and The Governor’s School
Gabriella LaCour, Alahna Moreno, and Anisha Ramakrishnan, Osbourn Park High School and The Governor’s School
Naman Agarwal, Patriot High School and The Governor’s School
Ebru Ayyorgun, Battlefield High School
Desmen Boykin, Forest Park High School and The Governor’s School
