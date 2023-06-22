Seventy-three student participants in Prince William County Public Schools’ “Growing Our Own Teachers” program and their teacher leaders traveled to Richmond earlier this year for the annual Educators Rising Student Leadership Conference and Competitive events.
Participants were from C.D. Hylton, Charles J. Colgan Sr., Gainesville, Osbourn Park, Patriot, Woodbridge and Unity Reed high schools.
The following Prince William students received a first-, second-, or third-place award. First- and second-place winners were eligible to represent the county and the state at the Educators Rising National competition this month in Orlando, Fla.
From C.D. Hylton High School (Katharine Jackson, teacher leader)
First place:
Kaydence Costello, JV* (Lesson Planning & Delivery Arts)
Lyla Barninger & Ava Cantu, JV* (Children’s Literature K-3)
Ezekhiel Miller (Exploring Non-Core Subject Careers)
Second place:
Natalya Barnwell, JV* (Exploring Non-Core Subject Careers)
From Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School (Lori Pawlik, teacher leader)
Second place:
Brooke Worth (Impromptu Speaking)
Lauren Crawley (Creative Lecture TED Talk)
Valeria Alberdi Fernandez (Teacher-created Materials)
From Gainesville High School (Mindy Warmbrunn, teacher leader)
First place:
Joy Park, Kylie Drewry, Olivia Ross (Inside Our Schools)
From Osbourn Park High School (Christina Mullins and Mattea Edwards, teacher leaders)
First place:
Lena Gooden and Dyhemia Cummings (Children’s Literature, K-3)
Suhaima Sajjad, Zeinab Metawea, Zahra Haque, Saman Fatima (Researching Learning Challenges)
Third place:
Ryan Dinardo (Educators Rising Moment)
Audelina (Emma) Rubio-Argueta (Lesson Planning & Delivery-Arts)
Abigail Alvarado-Nino and Iliana Gonzalez (Children's Literature Spanish)
Kimberly Rivas (Interactive Bulletin Board)
*JV indicates students in the ninth or 10th grade who participated at the junior varsity level.
The Growing Our Own Teachers program supports and mentors high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in education. It facilitates the Virginia Teach for Tomorrow courses available to 11th and 12th grade students. Educators Rising is a career and technical student organization available for middle school, high school, and college students to join through clubs at their school.
