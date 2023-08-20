Prince William County students earned numerous honors at state-level science fairs and symposiums in the spring.
Virginia State Science And Engineering Fair
Animal, Behavioral, And Social Sciences – Grand Prize:
Ellie Kim, Gainesville High School and The Governor’s School at Innovation Park
Fayza Mehrin, Osbourn Park High School and The Governor’s School at Innovation Park
Madison Nally, Osbourn Park and The Governor’s School
Computer Science – First Place: Yashvir Sabharwal, Battlefield High School
Health Sciences And Biomedical Engineering – First Place: Ebru Ayyorgun, Battlefield
Virginia Junior Academy Of Science
Middle School winners:
Human Behavior – Second Place: Sajeela Ahmad, Benton Middle School
Plant Sciences And Microbiology – Third Place: Mason Mahabir, Benton Middle
Plant Sciences And Microbiology – Honorable Mentions: Olivia Martin, Benton Middle, and Sara Moussavi, Benton Middle
High School winners:
Computational Biology And Translational Medicine – First Place: Ellie Kim, Gainesville High School and The Governor’s School; Fayza Mehrin, Osbourn Park and The Governor’s School, and Madison Nally, Osbourn Park and The Governor’s School
Environmental And Earth Science – First Place: Hamza Arman Lateef, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School and The Governor’s School, and Aarav Patel, Osbourn Park and The Governor’s School
Medicine And Health – First Place: Lyla Browne, Manassas City Schools and The Governor’s School; Layla Moussavi, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School and The Governor’s School, and Raeanne Ferrer, Brentsville District High School and The Governor’s School
Zoology – First Place: Rania Sophia Lateef, Colgan High School
Vabe Zoology Award (special category): Rania Sophia Lateef, Colgan High School. This award is presented by the Virginia Association of Biology Educators and is given for outstanding research in the zoology section.
Rania Lateef was also selected as co-president of the Virginia Junior Academy of Science for the 2023-24 school year.
