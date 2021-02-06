Logan Abel of Manassas was named to The Citadel’s spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Timothy Kirby of Manassas graduated with a master of arts in economics from Miami University of Ohio during the summer semester of 2020.
James Gallagher of Woodbridge, Brendan Rogers of Manassas, Philip Ashton of Manassas, and Celia McCardell of Bristow were named to the spring 2020 honor roll at University of Dallas.
Edward O’Keefe of Manassas, Elizabeth Kramer of Dumfries and Thomas Irving of Manassas were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at University of Dallas.
Rafael Polo of Woodbridge graduated from Troy University during Term 1 of the 2020-2021 academic year with a master of science in environmental and biological sciences degree.
Joseph Cooper of Manassas has been selected for the Shenandoah University chapter of the Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society.
Joseph Smith of Woodbridge graduated from University of the Cumberlands (Williamsburg, Ky.) with a master of science in digital forensics.
Oluwadayo Olaniyi of Woodbridge graduated from University of the Cumberlands with a master of science in information systems security.
Miracle Loveland of Manassas Park was named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
Amanda Zayatz of Haymarket and Eric Worcester of Manassas, both Virginia Tech students, recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Langston Boyd of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List at Elmira College for the Fall 2020 Term.
Carmelina Opoku of Dumfries graduated from Ohio Dominican University (Columbus, Ohio) with a bachelor’s of science degree in business after the fall 2020 semester.
Ezerae Ham of Dale City, has been recognized with Highest Honors, Corey Long of Woodbridge has been recognized with High Honors, and Kyle Kunzer of Manassas and Farmer Stubblefield of Manassas have been recognized with Honors on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List of McDaniel College (Westminster, Md.).
Tommy Andersen of Manassas was named to the College of Liberal Arts Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester at Hamline University (St. Paul, Minn.).
Joshua Howells of Woodbridge was named to the Dean’s List at Slippery Rock University for the fall 2020 semester.
Mary Grace Coltharp of Manassas was named to the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University (Emmitsburg, Md.).
Ayla Bazin of Manassas, Laura Johnson of Woodbridge, Alyssa Mathis of Bristow, Samantha Mathis of Bristow, David Savidge of Dumfries, and Alexa Vasicek of Manassas have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Matthew Phillips of Gainesville was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Culver-Stockton College.
Laura Dubeau Sanchez of Bristow has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
Emma Downes of Gainesville has been named to the 2020 fall Dean's List at DeSales University.
Emilene Parham of Haymarket and Nate Romanowski of Nokesville have been named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for the fall 2020 semester.
Daniel McHale and Jordan Arocha, both of Haymarket, were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences.
Alexander Wooldridge of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List at Eastern New Mexico University for the fall 2020 semester.
Bri Johns of Woodbridge has been named to the Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University for the fall 2020 semester.
Sarah Hughes of Manassas and Sarah-Kate Mills of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University for the fall 2020 semester.
Jamie Corzo of Bristow and Zachary Newton of Manassas were named to the Dean’s List at Eastern Mennonite University (Harrisonburg) for the fall 2020 semester.
Shelby Mejia of Manassas was named to the Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College (Allentown, Pa.) for the fall 2020 semester.
Finn McLain of Woodbridge was named to the President’s List at Nichols College for the fall 2020 semester.
Elena Mourad of Montclair was named to the Dean’s List at Albion College for the fall 2020 semester.
Diamanti Batistas of Gainesville was named to the Dean’s List at Gettysburg College for the spring 2020 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.