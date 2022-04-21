The Prince William County School Board voted recently to adjust the 2021-22 school calendar, moving the observance of Eid al-Fitr to May 2, a Monday.
This year’s adopted school calendar incorporated additional holidays to reflect the diversity of our PWCS community. Eid al-Fitr is one of four additional holidays.
The school system had planned to observe the holiday on May 3. However, to better support the holiday’s observance, the School Board voted to move the holiday to May 2. View the updated calendar at pwcs.edu and search “school calendar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.