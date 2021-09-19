The following local students graduated with honors during James Madison University’s May 2021 commencement exercises:
Madelyne Stratten of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in anthropology.
Frankland Gorham of Quantico, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in anthropology.
Allie DeVarona of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in architectural design.
Megan Mueller of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in architectural design.
Claire O'Hanlon of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in biology.
Dagmawi Mamo of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in biology.
Katherine Yates of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in biology.
Taylor Corridon of Haymarket, Cum Laude with a degree in biology.
Sydney LaScola of Manassas, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in biology.
Michael Friedman of Bristow, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in biotechnology.
Samantha Sawyers of Haymarket, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in communication sciences and disorders.
Alexandra Stark of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in communication studies.
Megan Moore of Bristow, Cum Laude with a degree in communication studies.
Delaney Crowe of Haymarket, Cum Laude with a degree in communication studies.
Marc Duny of Gainesville, Cum Laude with a degree in computer information systems.
Joseph McCuen of Gainesville, Cum Laude with a degree in computer science.
Rachel Litscher of Haymarket, Cum Laude with a degree in computer science.
Dylan Nguyen of Manassas, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in computer science.
Kamren Snell of Gainesville, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in computer science.
Paola Arze Crespo of Woodbridge, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in dietetics.
Hudson Grace of Haymarket, Cum Laude with a degree in economics.
Lillie Jacob of Woodbridge, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in English.
Kiley Eichinger of Haymarket, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in health sciences.
Steven Chergosky of Woodbridge, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in health sciences.
Jenna Brown of Gainesville, Cum Laude with a degree in history.
Allyson Scott of Bristow, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in history.
Abria Croft of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in individualized study.
Alyssa Hadfield of Bristow, Cum Laude with a degree in intelligence analysis.
Christopher Santi of Gainesville, Cum Laude with a degree in intelligence analysis.
Erika Chandler Dyer of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in intelligence analysis.
Jacey Wyatt of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in intelligence analysis.
Nicholas Dunard of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in intelligence analysis.
Thomas Logan of Bristow, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in intelligence analysis.
Jillian Ray of Bristow, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies.
Kayla Copeland of Manassas, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies.
Kaitlin Costello of Manassas, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies.
Christopher Giunta of Gainesville, Cum Laude with a degree in kinesiology.
Savanna Meyer of Woodbridge, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in kinesiology.
Adam Mayers of Dumfries, Cum Laude with a degree in management.
Luke Leopold of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in management.
Hannah Bittner of Manassas, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in math.
Jessica Kronzer of Haymarket, Cum Laude with a degree in media arts and design.
Kirsten DeZeeuw of Haymarket, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in media arts and design.
Londyn Solomon of Manassas Park, Cum Laude with a degree in media arts and design.
Mary Booth of Woodbridge, Cum Laude with a degree in nursing.
Alison Hitt of Haymarket, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in nursing.
Breeana Dunlap of Montclair, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in nursing.
Brianna Johnson of Dumfries, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in nursing.
Chloe Burnette of Dumfries, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in nursing.
Antonio Gerena of Dumfries, Cum Laude with a degree in political science.
Emma Anderson of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in psychology.
Megan Mossburg of Haymarket, Cum Laude with a degree in psychology.
Seqouia Smith of Manassas, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in psychology.
Brynn Lembke of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in psychology.
Skylar Solomon of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in psychology.
Regan Buckley of Haymarket, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in psychology.
Madison Moore of Manassas, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in psychology.
Jim Zieleman of Gainesville, Cum Laude with a degree in quantitative finance.
Breanna Brown of Manassas, Cum Laude with a degree in social work.
Maria Furlow of Manassas, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in social work.
Hannah Moulen of Manassas, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in studio art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.