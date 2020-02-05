Prince William County Public Schools staff is proposing an additional $103 million in spending as part of a $1.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2021.
The plan presented to the school board by Superintendent Steve Walts on Wednesday includes an increase in teacher and staff pay by an average of 4.8%, including a 2% cost of living increase worth $38 million.
The budget year begins July 1, and Wednesday’s presentation is the first step in a lengthy review by the school board and then the board of county supervisors.
The proposed school budget would mean an increase of 9.1% over spending in the current fiscal year, according to the school division’s presentation.
Walts is proposing a budget that would seek nearly $667 million from the county — a $54.3 million increase over the current fiscal year and $31.5 million more than the county is expected to provide through a long-standing revenue-sharing agreement.
The county typically provides a set 57.23% of revenue to the school division — a deal that has faced criticism from all sides in the past as conservative critics seek less set spending while others have pressed for more.
School division staff told InsideNoVA that Walts is not proposing to end the revenue-sharing agreement, but that he is suggesting the division seek money beyond what the county has promised.
Walts said the county is expected to have 92,048 students enrolled in the division next school year.
Walts' proposal would mean per pupil spending would be about $13,448 for fiscal 2021, compared to $11,875 per pupil spending for the current fiscal year 2020.
He noted Fairfax County has proposed $16,639 per pupil spending for fiscal 2021 and Loudoun County has proposed $16,277 per pupil spending for the next fiscal year.
Walts' proposal includes a multimillion dollar proposal to add more windows at Stonewall Jackson, Osbourn Park, Woodbridge and Gar-Field high schools.
The budget would also include $5 million to increase the number of pre-K classes to 49 classrooms in the division.
With support from the state, the school board last March approved the largest teacher pay raise in a decade — an average of 4.8% increase in annual pay.
The school division is holding a public meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Kelly Leadership Center in Manassas. A public hearing on the budget proposal is scheduled for Feb. 19.
