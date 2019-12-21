Budget looms as new Prince William school board begins work

Prince William County School Board members were sworn in Wednesday, Dec. 18, just weeks ahead of the superintendent’s budget presentation for fiscal year 2020-21.
Although the school board doesn’t have partisan elections, candidates supported by the Democratic party grew their majority in November’s election and now have seven of the eight seats on the board, including Chairman Babur Lateef.
Lateef and four other members were re-elected last month: Diane Raulston, Neabsco District; Lillie Jessie, Occoquan; Justin Wilk, Potomac; and Loree Williams, Woodbridge.
The two new Democrats on the board are Adele Jackson of the Brentsville District and Lisa Zargarpur of the Coles District. Gil Trenum, a Republican, did not seek re-election in Brentsville, and Zargarpur defeated incumbent Willie Deutsch.
That leaves first-time board member Jennifer Wall as the only Republican on the board. Wall was elected to represent the Gainesville District after fellow Republican Alyson Satterwhite forgoed re-election to run for board chair and lost to Lateef.
With Democrats also controlling the General Assembly and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Lateef is hopeful that the school division could receive additional funding next year.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Dec. 16 a state budget proposal with $1.2 billion in new spending for K-12 education across Virginia. The proposal would still need to be approved by the General Assembly. According to a news release, the new spending includes $140.4 million to be used toward educating at-risk students, $145.1 million for a 3% salary increase for instructional and support staff, $125 million in new funds that local divisions can decide how to use, $99.3 million to increase counselors, $27.6 million to increase the number of instructional positions who teach English language learners and $10.6 million to help cover the cost of school breakfast and lunch for families who qualify.
Lateef said he is excited about Northam’s proposal, saying the governor put a high priority on education. “So this moment about how we spend that money — and how we prioritize those dollars — will be the most critical for the new school board.”
The Prince William board will also have plenty of work to do starting in January, including outlining the board’s priorities for the annual county budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The school board has scheduled work sessions starting at 6 p.m. at the Kelly Leadership Center on Jan. 15, Feb. 26 and March 11, according to the division.
On Dec. 14, the new school board members received training and information, Lateef said. A representative from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville spoke to the board about early childhood education, curriculum for kindergarten through third grade, how to reimagine middle school and what to do in high school for college readiness.
The new board also heard a panel with representatives from Amazon Web Services, Micron, Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University about workforce readiness, what they want to see from high school graduates and more, Lateef said.
