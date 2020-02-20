2020 Camp Guide: Abrakadoodle offers creative camp experience

This art camp isn’t for the paint-by-number crowd. At the end of the week at Abrakadoodle Art Camps, kids have a unique piece of art to show off to their parents during an art show before they take it home.

Offering programs in Prince William County since 2012, Abrakadoodle has several camps planned at community centers throughout the county this summer.

Abrakadoodle Art Camps inspire kids to reach beyond and create art that is unique to them, said Eileen Moore, the region’s educational director.

“We’re not cookie-cutter,” she said. “The lessons have themes and objectives, but it’s all about experiences and problem solving — we teach the lesson, but they add their own touches.”

Abrakadoodle is continuing to add to its summer camp program and looking forward to a fun summer of art, Moore said.

The summer offerings include Artosaurus STEAM Camp, where kids “explore the wild world of dinosaurs and other reptiles,” learning about prehistoric animals, making dinosaur eggs and creating fossils and habitats. Kids will experiment with a variety of art techniques while learning about science, technology, engineering and math concepts used to study extinct animals.

Adventure Park Art Camp will give young artists a chance to create a theme park with a roller coaster, a Ferris wheel and more while exploring different art materials and techniques.

Abrakadoodle also has a Great Big Messy Art Camp.

“It’s about experimenting and getting messy,” Moore said.

Camp experiences include sticky spaghetti designs, paint that fizzes and pops, messy portraits that match messy faces, squeeze art and African mud painting.

And there’s even more to do at Let’s Go Camping Art Camp, with hiking and a campfire on the agenda, along with creating a nature tapestry and learning about wild animals. Campers get lessons on mapping a campground, designing a camping trailer and collecting bugs in a jar.

Most camps are for children ages 6-12, but there are also a few “mini doodler” camps for ages 3-5.

At the end of each week, campers can bring their parents in to see their artwork on display in an art gallery presentation. “Parents really like that, and the kids do, too,” Moore said.

It’s such a good experience, the kids come back for other programs, she said.

“We see a lot of repeaters,” Moore said. “It’s fun to see their growth.”

Summer camp events are currently scheduled at Haymarket-Piedmont Athletic Club, Ben Lomond Community Center in Manassas, Locust Shade Park in Triangle, Dale City Recreation Center and Veterans Park in Woodbridge.

For more, visit www.abrakadoodle.com/va-prince-william-county-register.