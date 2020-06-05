The last in-person school day for about 700 students at St. John Paul the Great Catholic High School in Dumfries was Thursday, March 12, but students weren’t left waiting long for an online alternative.
By the next Thursday, March 19, the school began distance learning.
“We knew to act right away,” Assistant Principal Greg Haas said.
The school held professional development days March 16-18, covering Zoom and Google Meet tutorials, online engagement, department collaboration, online assessments and roundtable discussions, Haas said.
After an extended spring break for students at several of the region’s larger public school divisions, administrators continued to struggle through the launch of online learning tools. Prince William County teachers were allowed to give new assignments, but students didn’t receive grades.
At St. John Paul the Great Catholic High School, the grading policy was modified somewhat due to school closures, but the school still graded assignments, Haas said.
School officials tried to balance being aware that students may lose internet access or have other personal issues while holding them accountable for work. Haas said making sure students are reading and writing while schools were closed was still important.
Ater the campus closed, the school contacted parents to see if they had enough digital devices for their students and they loaned two dozen laptops to students who needed one, Haas said.
This month, the school plans to offer three professional development days to cover engagement, best practices, software tutorials and more, Haas said.
Students were expected to attend classes virtually: 8-9 a.m., 9:30-10:30, 11 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and teachers held office hours from 2-3:30 p.m.
When schools were opened, students had four classes each day that were 1 hour and 30 minutes. Online instruction now means students meet virtually for an hour for their four classes, Haas said. Group work also has moved online, Haas said.
The school designated Fridays as student life days, where students could get math or science tutoring, attend two-hours for virtual club meetings or even meet with the house they’re in for a virtual pep rally of sorts, Haas said.
The school is planning an in-person prom in July if state restrictions on public health are loosened, Haas said. If not, that prom will be canceled, too.
The school tentatively has an in-person graduation ceremony for possibly late July. That, too, depends on public health restrictions at that time.
Due to the pandemic, the school has planned a field day and cook out in August for seniors to say goodbye.
“Our school is about community,” Haas said. “All decisions are made with teachers, parents and kids in mind.”
