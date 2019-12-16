A teacher at Mary Williams Elementary School is facing a charge of assault and battery after an 8-year-old girl was injured in the classroom Dec. 3, according to Prince William police.
Bobbi Jean Oakes, 29, of Emerson Court in Stafford, was arrested Dec. 13 and released on her own recognizance, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
Oakes allegedly pulled a chair out from underneath the girl, causing minor injuries, Carr said. The incident was reported to a teacher’s aide in the classroom.
It’s the second charge of assault for a teacher in Prince William County in less than a month.
A Rippon Middle School math teacher was charged Dec. 3 following an incident in November when an 11-year-old child was held upside down by her ankles, causing her to hit her head.
(2) comments
I know that children are more defiant these days but the actions of these two teachers, if proven, show lack of anger control and extremely poor judgment.
Is a teacher's aid assigned to every class? Are they paid?
