Stephanie Nash, a teacher at Unity Reed High School, saw how poor internet service affected her students when she taught virtually this summer.
Some of her students could only use smartphones to access the internet. Some students could only access the internet during the day, others at night.
“We won’t be able to close the gap,” she said. “We are making the gap bigger.”
Nash was among the teachers, parents, students and political leaders who participated in a roundtable discussion Friday about the challenges for the 2020-2021 school year. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who is running for re-election in November, organized the discussion as legislators look toward the next federal COVID-19 relief bill.
Warner said internet access in school parking lots isn’t an appropriate response to people’s needs and how they can educate their children.
“Both sides recognize education needs extra money in the next bill,” he said during the discussion.
Prince William County Public Schools is preparing to start the school year Sept. 8, and has incurred new costs such as buying personal protective equipment, increasing cleaning, buying laptops and more, due to health guidelines for the pandemic.
Matt Guilfoyle, the division’s associate superintendent for communications and technology services, told the school board Aug. 19 staff has installed internet access in parking lots at middle and high schools and plans to install internet access at all elementary school parking lots before Sept. 8.
Superintendent Steve Walts said Friday the division needs more funding to meet the needs of the upcoming school year. The division ordered 15,500 laptops in April. Walts said the division faces competition when buying technology, although it has leveraged its buying power by working with the county to buy personal protective equipment, such as masks.
“I knew the schools needed more resources, but I really think that point was driven home,” Warner told InsideNoVa after the discussion. “And I think people need to understand that even opening online, when you have at-risk students still coming in, additional technology and additional testing … you still have additional costs.”
Communities are facing huge gaps in technology, Warner said.
“Both on availability of broadband and the fact that kids have to go to parking lot hot spots,” he said. “That's just not good enough.”
Warner, a former telecom executive, said he wants to work with tech companies to see whether they can offer solutions.
He has proposed a bill that would forbid any law, rule, regulation, guidance or policy that would require in-person instruction when an emergency is declared by the federal, state or local government.
Last month, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors received a second round of $41 million in CARES Act funding.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler told InsideNoVa after the discussion with Warner that she plans to recommend that the board allocate additional CARES Act funding to the schools, but she also wants to see how much additional federal funding the division will receive.
The board will consider how to allocate the second round of funding in September, Wheeler said. “It depends on what schools need,” she said.
In late July, supervisors awarded $5 million to the division from the first round of CARES Act funding, which also totaled $41 million.
In May, Prince William county’s school division received $9.2 million directly from the CARES Act based on each school division’s relative share of Title I students, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
During the discussion Friday, Sam Hill, provost for Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus, told Warner to consider incentives for community colleges to work with K-12 public schools.
“That may be a way to stretch the dollars,” Hill said.
As an example, both K-12 school systems and higher education institutions are training teachers and professors in online learning. That was an opportunity where they could have collaborated to provide that training, Hill said.
Nash is beginning her 20th year teaching at Unity Reed and wants leaders to ensure virtual learning is equitable for all students.
She asked what she should tell her students when it’s raining or cold and they have to visit a parking lot to access the internet. “I don’t like that my kids are at a disadvantage.”
She is also concerned about high school students having the support they need to learn.
“Some older kids will have to be ‘teachers for siblings,’” she said. “We don’t want them left out of their education.”
(1) comment
Senator Warren: Maybe you could send all the money you spent on the Russia Hoax, Biggest jackass in the Senate- has done nothing for the people in VA. Stay the hell out of local politics - you suck as a US Senator.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.