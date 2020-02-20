A small private day school in the Manassas area will be closed for two days due to the flu.
Matthew’s Center Executive Director Brandy Moss said in a letter to parents Wednesday that the school would be closed Thursday and Friday “so that the building can be disinfected professionally.”
The move was due to confirmed cases of the flu among staff and students, Moss said. No further information was provided.
Located on Lomond Drive near Sudley Road, Matthew’s Center provides instruction focused on communication and social skills for students with autism.
