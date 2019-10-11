On-time graduation rates in Prince William County increased for the 12th consecutive year, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Education on Oct. 8, increasing more than nine points since 2008.
The 92.4% on-time graduation rate for PWCS surpasses the overall state rate of 91.5%, notes a PWCPS news release.
“The continual improvement of our on-time graduation rate is a reflection of the focused work of our schools to ensure we are addressing the needs of all students,” Superintendent Steve Walts said. “This represents the amazing work of our teachers and staff beginning in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. I congratulate our students and staff on their dedicated work.”
In addition, the on-time graduation rate of African-American, Hispanic, white and economically disadvantaged students surpassed the state rate.
PWCS has the highest graduation rate among school divisions with 100 or more English learners, and students with disabilities in PWCS surpassed the state average by two points, the school division release noted.
The on-time graduation rate in Manassas was 77.9%, down from 78.2% in 2018. The graduation rate in Manassas Park was 89.3%, down from 89.4%.
